New possibilities of a non-invasive method of bioimpedance diagnosis of skin melanoma
Dr. Alessia Niddeger, oncodermatilogy, Switzerland Dr. Jessica Perez Ares Ruz, oncodermatology, cosmetology, Mexico, Dr. Myasnyankin M. Yu. Phd, oncologist-surgeon, dermatooncologist, Estonia”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relevance: The increase in the incidence of skin melanoma in the population, the high risk of relapse, and unsatisfactory survival rates of patients dictate the need to improve methods for diagnosing this skin pathology. Spectrometric bioimpedance analysis (Sbascopy) is a new available method of non-invasive diagnostics pigmented skin lesions, especially when making such complex diagnoses as melanoma in situ, dysplastic nevus.
— Reviewer
The purpose of the study. Identification of spectrometric bioimpedance features that are difficult for the timely detection of such pathologies as melanoma in situ, dysplastic nevus, allowing to optimize the diagnosis, treatment and prognosis of the disease.
Material and methods.
The study included 52 patients (30 women and 22 men) with skin formations suspected of melanoma (n=19) and with pigmented formations high risk of malignancy (n=33). The average age of the patients was 48 ± 3.1 years. All patients underwent a spectrometric bioimpedance analysis at the preoperative stage using the Nota device. The data were recorded in a tabular format with subsequent histological examination of the surgical (biopsy) material. In the process of spectrometric bioimpedance analysis with subsequent computer processing, the Nota device forms maps (calculations), which are called impedanscans of the distribution of total melanin in the neoplasm, dermal melanin, hemoglobin, collagen. The impedance obtained during the study provides valuable information for differential diagnosis about the presence and distribution of pigmented structures and collagen in different layers of the skin at a depth of up to 2 mm.
Results.
When analyzing the conclusions of the pathomorphological study, the following results were obtained, which directly correlate with the identified features of impedanscans: 19 – skin melanomas, 33 – dysplastic nevi of high risk of alignancy. In the spectrometric bioimpedance analysis of pigmented skin formations (skin melanoma): 16 skin melanomas were predicted, which was 84.21%. In turn, dysplastic nevi with a high risk of degeneration were detected in 26 patients (79%) who do not have characteristic clinical or dermatoscopic signs.
Conclusions.
1. The given experience of spectrometric bioimpedance analysis in diagnostics oncopathology of the skin opens up new opportunities due to the fact that impedanscans have comparable effectiveness with already known methods of non-invasive diagnostics.
2. Sbascopy is very significant when making such a complex diagnosis as skin melanoma, which it requires immediate surgical treatment, and dysplastic nevus of the skin, in which case there is a high risk of malignancy.
3. The demonstrated clinical experience shows the high prognostic significance of sbascopy in the differential diagnosis of pigmented malignant formations with the benign nature of skin formations.
4. The introduction of sbascopy has a great future as a screening method for detecting skin tumors and melanoma.
Ann Goldberg
Artes Electronics
+1 315-636-5213
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Early diagnosis of skin cancer at the price of a smart watch