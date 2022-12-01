At 3.8% CAGR, Flavored Salts Market Size Worth USD $4.7 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Restaurants Chain Drive Flavored Salt Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Flavored Salts Market Size is estimated to reach $4.7 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at an estimated CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Flavored salt contains various flavors such as garlic salt, onion salt, smoked salt, celery salt, truffle salt and other commercial flavors. Flavored salt is used in combination with sweet treats, as well as, with bread and cheese, meat and potatoes, noodles, leafy vegetables and other food combinations to enhance the taste of food. Flavored salt is additive and preservative-free and helps to reduce sodium intake and calorie intake while supporting weight reduction. Due to such benefits, consumers prefer flavored salts for consumption. Also, growing consumer awareness about the bad impact of preservatives and additives on food and human health diverts consumers towards the use of natural and chemical-free food products, boosting the industry expansion. Flavored salt is combined with different herbs, spices and ingredients such as celery, bacon and beer to enrich the color, flavor, appearance and texture of different food and beverages. The use of flavored salts in various dishes helps to drive the growth of Flavored Salts Market Size. Such factors fuel the growth of the Flavored Salts Global Industry over the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Flavored-Salts--Global-Market-Research-513299

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the increasing popularity of flavored salt among consumers and its extensive use in various culinary applications assisting the growth of Flavored Salts Market Size in this region.

2. The Flavored Salts Market is expected to grow as a result of rising consumer awareness of the advantages of flavored salt and growth in the number of food service establishments.

3. However, the salt reduction initiative taken by leading European and American countries is the major restriction that may limit market growth over the forecast period 2022-2027. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Flavored Salts Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513299

Segmental Analysis:

1. According to the U.S. department of labor blog, in 2022, there are 76.6 million working women in America, which account for 46.8% of the total labor force. the Quick-service Restaurants segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This is owing to a busy lifestyle. People who live in metro cities prefer to eat outside. Such a rising popularity of Quick Service Restaurants helps to grow the Flavored Salts Market Share over the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. Household is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This is owing to the impact of COVID infection and government restrictions in various countries that encouraged people to cook at home. Also, most people consider home-cooked food to be healthy which increases the use of flavored salts in home-cooked food. According to FONA trend of cooking at home, 73% of consumers prefer cooking at home and feel accomplished.

3. The Flavored Salts Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 34% in the year 2021. In North America, the United States, Canada and Mexico are the major consumer of flavored salt. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 90% of Americans consume salt of more than 3,400 mg and about 70% of salt consumed is in form of processed and restaurant food.

4. According to National Restaurant Association, between 2023 and 2030, the restaurant industry is projected to add 200 thousand jobs each year and the total staffing level would reach 16.5 million by 2030. This is owing to the expansion of the restaurant industry over the projected period. Such an increasing number of restaurants and the application of flavored salt in them help to drive Flavored Salts Global Industry over the forecast period 2022-2027.

5. U.S. According to the Center for Disease Prevention and Control, every year about 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke and 610,000 of these are new patients. Owing to such a possibility, most consumers prefer to eat less sodium salt. Also Increasing consumer preference for natural taste creates demand for flavored salt in the food industry.

6. Overconsumption of salt may lead to high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke. According to a report published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 90% of Americans eat excessive salt. 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend less than 2,300 mg of salt for each day. As salt intake is directly related to blood pressure and stroke, more than 500,000 deaths each year related to high blood pressure limit the use of flavored salt.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Flavored Salts industry are -

1. Maine Sea Salt Company

2. Morton Salt, Inc.

3. Hawaiian Island Salt Company

4. Bitterman Salt Co.

5. Cornish Sea Salt Company Ltd

Click on the following link to buy the Flavored Salts Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513299

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Food Additives Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Food-Additives-Market-Research-508107

B. Gourmet Salt Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Gourmet-Salt-Market-Research-509525

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062