Organic Dairy Products Market Strategic Moves and Developments - 2022 to 2027

The Organic Dairy Products Market is Anticipated to Grow as Global Consumer Awareness of the Health Benefits of Dairy Products Grows

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Organic Dairy Products market size is estimated to reach $34.2 billion by 2027 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Organic dairy farming combines animal-pasture-crop production to provide healthy milk and milk products that are free from pesticides, chemical fertilizers and hormones. Organic dairy products come from animals that have been raised by organic farming methods. Organic dairy products mainly include perishable products such as milk, yoghurt, cheese, butter, ice cream and instant health drink which are used on a daily basis by consumers. These products are preservative-free and high in antioxidants, vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) when compared to typical dairy products. These products also provide a number of health benefits, including improving metabolism, enhancing immunity, reducing muscular and joint discomfort and lowering cancer and heart disease risks. According to the Organic Center, in comparison to conventional milk, organic milk contains around 62% more omega-3 fats and less harmful omega-6 fats. As a result, it aids in the reduction of health issues such as cardiovascular disease, depression, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes. Many governments encourage organic farming by launching educational campaigns and providing technical as well as monetary assistance. For instance, the Indian government is providing incentives for the development of natural food products, under the National Horticulture Mission. Similarly, the EU has adopted new rules for organic production and labeling to guarantee fair competition for farmers and operators, since it provides a number of health benefits for both cattle and people. Such government measures promote organic farming, which in turn enhances market growth. Consumers are becoming more aware of the consequences of consuming synthetic chemicals as the frequency of chronic and lifestyle diseases rises. As a result, the demand for organic dairy products has increased over the world which boosts the global organic dairy products industry over the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America dominated the market in 2021, owing to the largest consumption of dairy and dairy products attributable to its nutritional and health benefits.

2. Furthermore, organic milk is high in minerals and antioxidants including iron, vitamin E, selenium and carotenoids, among others. Organic dairy food and drinks are in high demand, especially in the health and fitness sector, owing to all of the positive features and significant use of dairy worldwide.

3. High price of organic dairy products, private labels faking organic dairy products labels, lack of promotion and increase in R&D costs hamper the growth of this market. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Organic Dairy Products Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Segmental Analysis:

1. Organic Yogurt is estimated to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Organic yoghurt is high in proteins, lipids, vitamins, carbs and minerals, among other things. It is frequently referred to as a superfood and manufactured from cow's milk.

2. The low environmental impact of this packaging is well-known. The paperboard (which makes up 75% of the carton) is separated from the other two elements during recycling (polyethylene and aluminium). The cartons are lightweight and provide protection from heat and moisture.

3. Pouches are estimated to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. These pouches are extensively used in the food and beverage industries because they are robust and provide increased product stability.

4. As a result, they've gravitated toward organic meals, with a particular preference for organic dairy products. Organic milk is 30% to 40% more expensive than ordinary milk. According to Bell Publishing Ltd, in Asia India rank first in annual consumption of cow milk which is 83000 metric tons in 2021. Despite this, sales of this product have increased significantly in recent years.

5. Owing to its excellent nutritional value and low cost, this is anticipated to drive the Dairy Products market. According to Pride of Cows, One cup (240ml) of cow's milk, for example, has 149 calories, 7.7 grams of protein, 11.7 grams of carbohydrate, 8 grams of fat, calcium, vitamin B12, vitamin B2, vitamin D and phosphorus. One cup of milk contains 65 % of the daily vitamin D requirement.

6. Since milk is sourced from animals, the rise in veganism is a big concern. This has resulted in a rise in demand for dairy alternatives made without the use of milk, such as vegan cheese, soy milk and vegan butter. According to Redefine Meat, in 2021, it is anticipated that there are more than 79 million vegans on the planet.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Organic Dairy Products industry are -

1. AMUL

2. Arla Foods amba

3. Aurora Organic Dairy

4. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

5. Lifeway foods

Competitive Landscape:

