Product Dragon Announces Free Innovation Support for Product Entrepreneurs
The Association’s goal is to assist one million innovators globally by 2030 through the free program and other initiatives.NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product Dragon Association (“Product Dragon” or the “Association”), a nonprofit corporation with a mission of supporting “innovation for good”, announces the creation of a new educational program to support innovators across Canada and the United States.
Once launched, the Product Dragon innovation program will provide free guidance to innovators before they are typically eligible for government support programs or private funding.
The Association’s founding principle is that everyone should have access to excellent product innovation resources because the outcomes of successful innovation benefit all of society. Accordingly, the program is accessible to those without funding and who may not otherwise be able to explore the modern innovation process or develop their specific product concepts.
“This program concept has been in development for over two years, so it’s wonderful to see it moving forward,” comments Alexander Frakking, Director and Innovation Advisor to the Association. “We can make a very positive impact by simply educating on the basics of modern innovation, inspiring through community, and connecting innovators with appropriate advisors.”
The innovation program is expected to launch in January 2023 and will be included with Association membership, eligible to entrepreneurs who intend to develop a product that benefits society in some way or has a social innovation component.
The program’s inaugural cohort will be limited to five hundred new members. Highest interest is expected among product inventors and entrepreneurs who are interested in learning the product innovation process.
Individuals can pre-register at https://productdragon.org and will be automatically enrolled in the innovation program once public registration becomes available.
About Product Dragon
Product Dragon is a Canadian nonprofit Association with the mission of helping adventurous product innovators to benefit society by providing inspiration, education, expert support, and funding assistance. The Association’s 2030 goal is to assist one million innovators globally. More about Product Dragon. Website: https://productdragon.org
News Editor
United Press Corps
email us here