6ZEROS is Social Media That Allows Black Americans to Speak Their Truth
Now Available in the Apple App Store and Google Play
This is part of us owning and controlling our narratives and content. Kudos to all of you who started this.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s social media landscape, Black voices are often suspended, muted, and banned for having opinions that diverge from the mainstream narrative. 6ZEROS solves this issue by providing the Black community a Black-owned, Black-operated, and Black-funded social media platform where they can share their opinions in an environment free of gaslighting, shilling, bots, and anti-Black Racism.
— Jeff Johnson
6ZEROS differs from traditional social media in that it allows users to select the content they wish to consume on the platform. Users opt-in to content via user-generated Communities that provide pathways for users to congregate around common interests. Post up in “the Cookout” for funny banter, “the Times” for serious political commentary, or “Blerd Life” for all things gaming, electronics, and anime.
Users can also find the most recent and trending content across the platform or across their Communities via "the Feed". With robust filtering capabilities, users can ensure "the Feed" consists solely of content relevant to their interests. The presence of 6ZEROS has brought a lot of positive feedback with one user saying:
"This is part of us owning and controlling our narratives and content. Kudos to all of you who started this."
6ZEROS is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play. To learn more about the app and see screenshots visit https://www.6zeros.net/app
6ZEROS is the brainchild of Jay C. who wanted a space for Black people to tap into unfiltered and authentic conversations on current events, culture, technology, relationships, and more. 6ZEROS also produces original articles, educational videos, and podcasts that highlight topics relevant to the Black experience.
###
For more information on 6ZEROS or if you would like to schedule an interview please contact:
Jay Case
jay@6ZEROS.net
Jay Case
6ZEROS, LLC
jay@6zeros.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
6ZEROS Mobile App Commercial