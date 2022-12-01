DEQ issues 4 penalties in October for environmental violations

Statewide, OR—The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued four penalties totaling $68,541 in October for environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement

Fines ranged from $250 to $44,191. Alleged violations include a trucking company not immediately cleaning up a diesel spill along Interstate 84 in Eastern Oregon and cities violating wastewater permits and regulations.

DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations:

• City of Chiloquin, $500, Chiloquin, wastewater

• City of Echo, $250, Echo, wastewater

• City of Wilsonville, $23,600, Wilsonville, wastewater

• Marko Transport LLC, $44,191, Pendleton, emergency response

Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep .

Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm.

DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.

Media contact: Dylan Darling, public affairs specialist, 541-600-6119, dylan.darling@deq.oregon.gov

###

