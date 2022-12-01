White Box Server Market (2022-2027): Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Virtual learning are analyzed to significantly drive the growth of the White Box Server market during the forecast period.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global White Box Server Market size is anticipated to surpass $15.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. The increasing demand for public cloud computing services, growing adoption of micro servers in data centers and other major factors. Blade servers are widely used across hyper-scale data center environments due to their capability to offer high-performance computing, enhanced energy efficiency and capacity to handle massive server loads. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the White Box Server Market highlights the following areas –

• Rackmount segment in the White Box Server market is analyzed to grow at the fastest rate of 16.8% CAGR in the global White Box Server market during the forecast period 2022-2027. It is due to the rising deployment of data centers in the business & industrial sectors, increasing demand for high-performance computing servers and other major factors.

• Based on application White Box Server market for data centers is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR during 2022-2027, attributed to the increasing adoption of low-cost storage facilities, rising technological knowledge among medium-sized data centers and so on.

• North America dominated the global White Box Server market with a share of 38% in 2021, attributed to the presence of a large number of data centers, increasing adoption of White Box Servers in data centers & enterprise solutions and so on.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Type - The rackmount segment in the White Box Server market is analyzed to grow at the fastest rate of 16.8% CAGR in the global White Box Server market during the forecast period 2022-2027. Factors attributing to this market growth include the rising deployment of data centers in the business & industrial sectors, increasing demand for high-performance computing servers to deliver optimal results with faster networking and others.

• By Application - White Box Server market for data centers is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR 2022-2027, attributed to the increasing adoption of low-cost storage facilities, rising technological knowledge & experience among small & medium-sized data centers and other major factors.

• By Geography - North America dominated the global White Box Server market with a share of 38% in 2021, attributed to the presence of a large number of data centers, increasing adoption of white box servers in data centers and enterprise solutions run by large internet companies such as Facebook, Google and so on.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large White Box Server Industry are -

1. Quanta Computer Inc.

2. Servers Direct

3. Stack Velocity Group

4. Silicon Mechanics

5. Super Micro Computer Inc.

