Ambulatory Management Solutions Announces Partnership with M2 Anesthesia
Dr. Michel's practice prioritizes patient safety and high quality of care, all while providing a needed service to an underserved population at a fraction of the cost of the hospital setting.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambulatory Management Solutions (“AMS”), a turnkey provider of outpatient anesthesia, surgical and administrative services that enable physicians to provide safe in-office and ambulatory surgery center-based procedures, today announced a strategic partnership with and concurrent investment in M2 Anesthesia (“M2”), a leading provider of outpatient anesthesia services at pediatric dental practices throughout Oregon and Washington.
Founded in 2009 by Dr. Marlon Michel, M2 provides anesthesia services at more than 100 dental offices throughout the Pacific Northwest, with a large focus on the historically underserved Medicaid population.
AMS’ partnership with M2 expands its service offering in the pediatric dental market and extends its reach into a new geographic area with strong demographics. The transaction marks AMS’ second partnership since announcing a growth capital investment by VSS Capital Partners in April of 2021 after its partnership with Noble Anesthesia Partners in December 2021.
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Dr. Michel and the M2 team,” said Scott Mayer, Chief Executive Officer of AMS. “Dr. Michel has built a remarkable practice that prioritizes patient safety and high quality of care, all while providing a needed service to an underserved population at a fraction of the cost of the hospital setting. These patients are sometimes waiting years to get cared for and M2’s model allows them to be taken care of within weeks. We are excited to continue to grow together both in the Pacific Northwest and add this model and service line to our growing outpatient focused offering. The non-hospital environment is evolving and needs a differentiated approach to optimize the quality of care and experience for all, and this allows us to service even more of this community.”
M2 gains access to AMS’ extensive resources and expertise in providing anesthesia services in ambulatory settings, as well as a strong foothold in an emerging national platform well positioned to play a leading role in the ongoing shift in medical treatment out of the hospital to the safest, most cost-effective site of service.
“Partnering with AMS gives us the best of both worlds,” said M2 founder and president Marlon Michel, MD, MBA. “We get to continue providing our unmatched anesthesia services while gaining access to AMS’ expertise, infrastructure, and experience in ambulatory anesthesia to further grow our pediatric dental and Medicaid anesthesia footprint locally and nationally.”
The partnership closed in October of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed.
ABOUT AMS
AMS provides turnkey anesthesia and administrative support services for in-office and ambulatory-based surgical procedures to physician practices across various specialties that are completing surgical procedures for lower-risk patients in an outpatient setting. The Company’s comprehensive office-based surgical solution and its collaborative approach to care at ambulatory surgery centers has helped to drive significant growth of outpatient surgery and ease the burden associated with outpatient surgery on independent physicians and ASCs. AMS has been focused on value-based healthcare since its inception and continues to evolve the outpatient anesthesia model to meet the needs of this unique and ever-changing environment. For more information, please visit: https://ams-md.com/.
ABOUT M2 ANESTHESIA
Founded in 2009, M2 is a provider of outpatient anesthesia services at pediatric dental practices throughout Oregon and Washington. M2 operates with a staff of more than 20 anesthesiologists serving over 100 unique customer locations. For more information, please visit: https://www.m2anesthesia.com/.
