IDEAS For Us Hosts A Holiday Swap Shop
The Holiday Swap Shop on December 1st, 2022 at Oh Eco at 1215 N Orange Ave. Shoppers are encouraged to bring a reusable bag and items that they want to swapORLANDO, FL, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDEAS For Us knows that in order to help the environment, it must look at many focus areas of sustainability in order to change our cultural paradigm to an eco-friendly one. These areas include the looming concepts of the waste we produce and what to do with it, the leaching of industrial chemicals into our environment, and more.
As part of the solution to the issues of textile waste, and the microplastics and toxic chemicals produced by “fast fashion,” IDEAS For Us is joining forces with Swap-Co, Remake, and Oh Eco to host a clothing swap shop. Come out to the Oh Eco store on Thursday, December 1 and get all your eco-friendly shopping done in one place. Bring your used clothes, shoes, and accessories, then take home whatever you like for free! Just remember your reusable bag. Tis the season for swapping!
Date: December 1, 2022
Time: 6:30-9 pm
Location: Oh Eco 1215 N Orange Ave
Please RSVP at the Eventbrite page:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holiday-swap-shop-tickets-465379441437
*DROP OFF AHEAD OF TIME IS ENCOURAGED. Please drop your clothes at one of two locations: Oh Eco store: 1215 N Orange Ave, or IDEAS HQ: 1030 W Kaley Street. Drop-off times on November 29 & 30th, 9am-5pm, or by appointment (contact kristin.anderson@ideasforus.org).
*Please donate clothes that are in good condition, and we ask that you do not donate over 3 bags worth of clothing. Please limit pajama donations.
*You do not have to donate in order to participate.
All additional clothing will be donated to One Heart for Women and Children and Out of the Closet. For any questions or partnership inquiries, please reach out to kristin.anderson@ideasforus.org.
Check out more of IDEAS’ impact at www.ideasforus.org/impact/.
About IDEAS For Us: IDEAS For Us (IDEAS) began in 2008 as a group of innovative UCF students who wanted to advance sustainability on university campuses and communities around the world. Since then, it has grown into a global non-profit focused on real action, not just advocacy, to solve environmental challenges
IDEAS For Us is an international 501(c)3 environmental non-profit organization and accredited NGO of the United Nations that is founded and headquartered in Orlando, Florida USA.
