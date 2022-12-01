Submit Release
RollsPack Packaging Creates Eco-Sense to Change Sustainable Packaging in 2023

Eco-Sense Curbside Recyclable E-Commerce Packaging

Eco-Sense Mailer, the future of sustainable packaging. A unique blend of paper and strengthening fibres makes it recyclable through kerbside recycling systems.

In a world focused on sustainability, the demand for eco-friendly solutions has pushed internet retailers towards biodegradable packaging options. Eco-Sense offers a better solution to this problem!”
MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RollsPack brings the Eco-Sense mailer to the Australian e-commerce packaging market in 2023 to speed up the adoption and therefore use of packaging that is better for the environment.

In a sustainability-focused world, the push for eco-friendly solutions has driven online brands toward compostable packaging options. But the truth is that these are not truly sustainable due to the sunlight, air & water needed to break them down (and the lack of these elements in landfill sites).

Due to this, the Australian Packaging Covenant (APCO) has instructed businesses to start phasing out some of these packaging problems by 2025.

It's clear that recyclable packaging solutions are more sustainable and that is what RollsPack's 2023 product line specialises in.

RollsPack's new range of e-commerce packaging solutions features items like RollsPack's post-consumer recycled plastic mailers. But for businesses looking to be a step ahead of the competition, RollsPack now offers the Eco-Sense mailer.

RollsPack aims to make customisation of your Eco-Sense™ easy by allowing customers to design a packaging solution that suits their brand’s needs!

The Eco-Sense™ matt material can be printed with up to 8 colours, allowing customers to maximise their brand’s exposure through sustainable packaging.

The packaging’s aesthetic is also customisable as RollsPack can create the mailers with either a brown kraft paper or bleached white paper look. On a practical note, the Eco-Sense™ can be made in varying thicknesses depending on the nature of the product and the logistics requirements. Eco-Sense mailers also feature a permanent sealing tape on its lip which provides a measure of tamper evident product protection.
The Eco-Sense™ is composed primarily of tough FSC certified kraft paper, giving it the strength needed for e-commerce journeys.

