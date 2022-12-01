Governor Baker, Attorney General Healey and State Auditor Bump Appoint Lauren Peters as Executive Director of the Center for Health Information and Analysis 

BOSTON — Today, Governor Charlie Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey, and State Auditor Suzanne Bump announced that Lauren Peters, current Undersecretary for Health Policy for the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, has been appointed Executive Director of the Center for Health Information and Analysis (CHIA) effective January 3, 2023. Ray Campbell, current Executive Director of CHIA, is stepping down after completion of his 5-year term.

"Lauren Peters has been an integral part of our administration’s efforts to develop health care policy that promotes quality, affordable care for residents and families across the Commonwealth, and she will bring extensive knowledge and expertise to CHIA in this new role,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I also want to express my appreciation to Ray Campbell for his dedicated service to CHIA and the Commonwealth.”

“CHIA plays a critical role in promoting transparency and data-driven policy in our health care system,” said Attorney General Maura Healey. “Lauren Peters’ breadth of health policy experience positions her to be an effective and terrific leader of CHIA’s mission to inform policymakers and help improve health care outcomes for patients and families.”

“Ms. Peters brings extensive experience in healthcare policy and administration which will undoubtedly advance CHIA’s mission of informing policy makers interested in improving healthcare services and containing costs,” said State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump. “Mr. Campbell is to be commended and thanked for the foundation that he has built and the insights he has provided.”

“Lauren’s expertise in health care policy and commitment to public service have been an invaluable asset to EOHHS and make her uniquely suited to lead CHIA’s important work in supporting policy development,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. “I am deeply appreciative to Ray for his leadership and collaboration as he pursues his next professional chapter.”

“I am deeply grateful to Governor Baker, Attorney General and Governor-elect Healey, and Auditor Bump for the opportunity to lead CHIA at a time when data is more important than ever as our healthcare system is faced with unprecedented challenges,” said Lauren Peters. “I look forward to joining the exceptional team at CHIA and building off Ray’s many accomplishments to ensure our healthcare system has the data it needs to respond to the pressing issues of today and inform key policies of tomorrow.”

“I congratulate Undersecretary Peters on her appointment as the next Executive Director of CHIA. Lauren has been a great partner to CHIA throughout my tenure, and her deep knowledge of healthcare and state government make her uniquely qualified for this role,” said Ray Campbell. “I know she will do an excellent job leading the agency and continuing CHIA’s important work providing meaningful data and analyses on the Massachusetts healthcare system.”

As Undersecretary for Health Policy at EOHHS, Peters has been responsible for overseeing key policies and initiatives across the Secretariat, including the Departments of Public Health and Mental Health, the Executive Office of Elder Affairs, and MassHealth. Since joining EOHHS in 2017, Peters has advanced strategic policy priorities, including reforming the long-term care system, modernizing health information exchange, integrating physical and behavioral health care, and was a key architect in the policy formation of Governor Baker’s two omnibus health care bills. Peters also led initiatives related to the state’s COVID-19 response and state efforts to address the addiction and homelessness crisis in the city of Boston.

Prior to joining EOHHS, Peters served as Associate General Counsel and Director of Healthcare Policy at the Executive Office for Administration and Finance (A&F) where she served as an advisor on healthcare finance, policy, and legal matters. Peters’ service to the Commonwealth also includes prior roles at the Health Policy Commission and the House of Representatives.

Peters is a graduate of Suffolk University Law School, where she concentrated in health and biomedical law, and holds a bachelor’s degree with honors from William Smith College.

###