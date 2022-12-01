Kids Fashion Week Network is Coming to the Big Easy

Photo Credit: Flower Child Graphics Photo Credit Stellar Life Photography

Presenting the “Magnolia Masquerade” Runway Show

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kids Fashion Week Network (KFW) is excited to add New Orleans to its roster of cool cities with cool kids. Kids Fashion Week Network is a non-profit, 501c3, company based in Washington DC that provides career-building opportunities for children between the ages of 6 and 16. Over the last five years, the company has produced high-quality professional productions for kid entrepreneurs across the USA. KFW works with several talented children in various creative arts industries such as; modeling, fashion design, dance, photography, and business.

The inaugural “Magnolia Masquerade” Runway Show will take place on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the infamous Peristyle in City Park and will be hosted by April Dupre from WWL. Ticket holders can expect a showstopping runway experience featuring a cast of 25 professional mini-models, beats from New Orleans’ own DJ Juane Jordan, a red carpet hosted by KFW’s junior executives, and a surprise performance for the NOLA culture!

“The decision to make New Orleans our next stop was easy considering this is the hometown for one of the company’s founders,” says KFW NOLA’s Director of Events, Emily Seanne. “KFW is a great opportunity for children in our city to gain professional exposure, to network with like-minded kids from all over the world, and to do something positive that contributes to their futures.”

The Kids Fashion Week Network is a talent incubator that prepares young designers, models, and entrepreneurs for their careers by providing large-scale platforms and engaging opportunities. KFW also spotlights fashion innovations and celebrates creative excellence!

Tickets to “Magnolia Masquerade” are available on the company’s website and on eventbrite. For more information about KFW Network please visit their website at KFWNetwork.com.