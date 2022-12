Clientron Introduce the latest POS System Ares550 with Elkhart Lake CPU

POS System Ares550 with Elkhart Lake CPU Ares550 POS System with Intel Elkhart Lake CPU Ares550 POS System with Innovative Mechanical Design of Easy Access Ares550 POS system Equipped with the Latest Adjustable Scanner

By providing enough computing power, Ares550 is a lightweight, small-footprint POS system that can provide your business great value at a better price.” — Clientron Corp.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, December 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clientron is pleased to present its latest POS system - Ares550, equipped with a power-efficient IntelCeleronElkhart Lake J6412 processor. By providing enough computing power, Ares550 is a lightweight, small-footprint POS system that can provide your business great value at a better price.Handle Business with Outstanding HardwareThe Ares550 is powered by an IntelCeleronJ6412 Quad-Core Elkhart Lake processor with dual SO-DIMM slots, up to 32GB of RAM, and dual trays of M.2 SSDs for storage expansion as needed. The specifications of Ares550 are ideal for businesses that need to run multiple programs smoothly at the same time.Attractive Razor-blade Aluminum HousingThe fantastic look of the Razor Blade Back Case brings solid quality and an impressive design that will be a great addition to your shop. Ares550 adopts e-sports streamlined design, representing a modern, young and fashionable image.Ares550 features an Easy Access M.2 SSD dual-storage design, allowing you to replace the M.2 SSD drive without disassembling the entire POS terminal. And more, dual storage slots support NVMe and SATA SSD drives for easy use and storage expansion. Also, the front and rear covers can be disassembled with one screw, which is convenient for RAM maintenance and replacement.Equipped with the Latest Adjustable ScannerThe innovative adjustable barcode scanner can scan barcodes from multiple directions, turn the angle of the scanner to the consumer side, and realize self-service mobile payment. The features of the adjustable scanner can speed up the checkout process with precision and flexibility in noisy work environments.Abundant I/O Interfaces Support Type-CAres550 integrates 9 USB interfaces and 1 Type-C interface, which can be connected to various peripherals such as MSR, barcode scanner, i-button, camera, RFID, and fingerprint. In terms of network connection, it supports WiFi and Bluetooth, as well as RJ45 LAN for Ethernet 10/100/1000 Base-T.Ares550 is a 15-inch touchscreen integrated POS system that adopts the new Elkhart Lake CPU to reduce power consumption to handle daily business. If you need extreme performance and start a company with a limited cost, Ares550 will be the best choice for you can't miss. Please visit Clientron's website for more information on Ares550 product page.Main Features of Ares550․ 15” all-in-one panel PC with bezel-free touch display․ Power efficient IntelCeleronElkhart Lake J6412 Processor․ Easy access M.2 SSD for installation and maintenance․ Optional MSR, iButton, fingerprint, 2D scanner, and RFID․ Optional VFD & 9.7” attached customer display․ Support Type C USB 3.2 Gen1․ Trusted Platform Module 2.0 for data security․ Support NVMe 2.0About ClientronFor over 35 years, Clientron has designed kiosks and POS for system integrators worldwide. We help you get your project from conception to the storefront quicker and easier while providing second-to-none after-sales support.Clientron was founded in 1983. The company is dedicated to providing highly integrated embedded solutions to our clients worldwide. With more than 35 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and after-sales service, Clientron offers high-quality and technology-leading solutions, including POS, Kiosk, Thin Client, and Automotive Electronics. Clientron commits to continue providing engineering excellence towards innovative solutions and the best services to global partners and customers. Visit us at www.clientron.com