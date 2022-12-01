Clay County Public Library Receives Technology Grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Chairman Kelly Keisling, Senator Mark Pody, Senator Ken Yager and Secretary of State Tre Hargett supported the Clay County Public Library with a $6,350 Training Opportunities for the Public, TOP, Grant to buy Wi-Fi hotspots and provide computer classes for their patrons.

“Libraries provide access to many valuable resources that can enrich our lives,” said Chairman Keisling. “This grant will help further those efforts. I congratulate the Clay County Public Library for receiving this funding, and appreciate the dedicated staff who make it all possible.”

“I am glad these funds will be available to improve access to internet services in Clay County with the purchase of hotspots for the library, said Sen. Pody. “The library is an integral part of the community and I look forward to how this grant will strengthen its current services.”

“Hotspots are a valuable resource in rural communities where it can be difficult to find reliable internet services, and I am glad these funds will be available to help strengthen services at Clay County Public Library, said Sen. Yager.”

TOP Grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, and supported by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. TOP Grants are available for public libraries to provide digital literacy training to the public, hotpots, solar charging stations, increase internet access at the library and for the Digital Navigators pilot project.

"Libraries provide Tennesseans important access to technology to apply for jobs, complete homework and much more,” said Secretary Hargett. “The Clay County Public Library is providing a valuable service to the community by using TOP Grant funds to host computer classes and buy hotspots. I appreciate Chairman Keisling, Sen. Pody and Sen. Yager for making this grant possible.”

This year, more than $349,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 50 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.