Macon County Public Library Receives Technology Grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Chairman Kelly Keisling, Senator Mark Pody, Senator Ken Yager and Secretary of State Tre Hargett supported the Macon County Public Library with a $6,920 Training Opportunities for the Public, TOP, Grant to buy Wi-Fi hotspots, solar charging tables and provide one-on-one computer help for their patrons.

“Libraries provide access to many valuable resources that can enrich our lives,” said Chairman Keisling. “This grant will help further those efforts. I congratulate the Macon County Public Library for receiving this funding, and appreciate the dedicated staff who make it all possible.”

“Libraries offer important services to our communities and these funds will help provide quality computer instruction to our citizens,” said Sen. Pody. “Thank you to the Secretary of State’s office for awarding this grant to the Macon County Public Library and Congratulations to the library for receiving these funds.”

“One-on-one computer instruction is a worthwhile service to offer citizens,” said Sen. Yager. “I am pleased the Macon County Public Library will be able to offer this type of instruction through these grants. I appreciate the work of the Macon County Public Library for securing these funds and the Secretary of State’s for administering them.”

TOP Grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, and supported by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. TOP Grants are available for public libraries to provide digital literacy training to the public, hotpots, solar charging stations, increase internet access at the library and for the Digital Navigators pilot project.

"This grant will provide the Macon County Public Library with the resources to provide important access to technology education and reliable internet access,” said Secretary Hargett.

“Thank you, Chairman Keisling, Sen. Pody and Sen. Yager for supporting this grant to make a difference for the residents of Macon County.”

This year, more than $349,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 50 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.