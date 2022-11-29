UZBEKISTAN, November 29 - On November 29 of this year, an international conference on “CSR and ESG in Emerging Markets” was organized at the Management Development Institute of Singapore by the Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction, “Care CSR” company, and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

The event was attended by representatives of the Ministries of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction and Finance, experts from local and foreign organizations, as well as business representatives. The main purpose of the conference is to exchange views and develop recommendations on improving the organizational and legal framework for the development of sustainable business practices in the country, the introduction of the principles of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG).

At the beginning of the conference, the content, priorities and goals of the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) and ESG (application of the principles of environmental, social and corporate governance) concepts were discussed. During the conference, representatives of state organizations, local and foreign organizations and business representatives made presentations on the measures taken in Uzbekistan to achieve the “Sustainable Development Goals”, the need to ensure inclusive growth and stability in achieving economic goals for the next 5 years, the work carried out in the country to develop a “green” economy, prospects for the development of human capital.

Topics such as “Entrepreneurship & Climate Change”, “SDG implementation in fashion, textiles and manufacturing”, “Support in implementation of green technologies in SMEs”, “Benefits of inclusivity for companies”, “Implementation of ESG in Uzbekistan: current realities and new priorities” were discussed. The event also highlighted the attention paid to youth in our country, the high role of the private sector in achieving the “Sustainable Development Goals”, the importance of innovative methods and diversification in the field of climate change.

At the end of the conference, the participants received answers to their questions on the above topics.

Source: Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of the Republic of Uzbekistan