THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side) H.R. 3372 – One Stop Shop Community Reentry Program Act of 2021 (Rep. Bass – Judiciary) The Rule provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary and makes in order the following amendment:

Pressley Amendment

H.R. 6878 – Pregnant Women in Custody Act (Rep. Bass – Judiciary) The Rule provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary and makes in order the following amendment:

Pressley Amendment

Postponed Suspensions (14 votes) H.R. 2521 – DOULA for VA Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Lawrence – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 4601 – Commitment to Veteran Support and Outreach Act, as amended (Rep. Levin (CA) – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 4772 – Mark O’Brien VA Clothing Allowance Improvement Act, as amended (Rep. Levin (CA) – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 5943 – To designate the outpatient clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Greenville, South Carolina, as the “Lance Corporal Dana Cornell Darnell VA Clinic”, as amended (Rep. Timmons – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 7158 – Long-Term Care Veterans Choice Act, as amended (Rep. Higgins (LA) – Veterans’ Affairs) S. 231 – PFAS Act (Sen. Peters – Science, Space, and Technology) S. 3115 – POWER 2.0 Act (Sen. Sullivan – Judiciary) H.Res. 922 – Condemning the use of hunger as a weapon of war and recognizing the effect of conflict on global food security and famine (Rep. Jacobs (CA) – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 744 – Condemning the Government of Iran's state-sponsored persecution of its Baha'i minority and its continued violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, as amended (Rep. Deutch – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 4785 – Uyghur Policy Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Kim (CA) – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 9308 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 6401 El Cajon Boulevard in San Diego, California, as the “Susan A. Davis Post Office” (Rep. Jacobs (CA) – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 8203 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 651 Business Interstate Highway 35 North Suite 420 in New Braunfels, Texas, as the "Bob Krueger Post Office" (Rep. Doggett – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 4899 – To designate the facility if the United States Postal Service located at 10 Broadway Street West, in Akeley, Minnesota, as the "Neal Kenneth Todd Post Office" (Rep. Stauber – Oversight and Reform) S. 3825 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 3903 Melear Drive in Arlington, Texas, as the ‘‘Ron Wright Post Office Building’’ (Sen. Cornyn – Oversight and Reform)