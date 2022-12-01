Submit Release
How May We Help You? Kim Parrish, Spencer

West Virginia has a proud legacy of service to our country – a legacy that often goes back generations. Mrs. Kim Parrish of Spencer contacted my office recently to learn more about her late father’s service in the Air Force. Mr. George Frame of Doddridge County served in the U.S. Air Force in the 1950s. However, Mrs. Parrish didn’t know much more about her father’s service, and she feared that records of his service had been lost to time. My caseworker, Aidan, assisted Mrs. Parrish, and I reached out to the National Personnel Records Center on her behalf. I’m happy to report that as a result of my inquiry, more than 50 pages of records were found and delivered to Mrs. Parrish.

