Submit Release
News Search

There were 191 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,053 in the last 365 days.

Jane Goodall’s inspiring speech upon receiving the Stephen Hawking Medal of Starmus released today

Jane Goodall receives the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication

Jane Goodall receives the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication

Jane Goodall at the Royal Geographical Society, November 29, 2022

Jane Goodall at the Royal Geographical Society, November 29, 2022

Co-founder of Starmus Festival Dr. Garik Israelian presents the prestigious award to Dr. Goodall

Co-founder of Starmus Festival Dr. Garik Israelian presents the prestigious award to Dr. Goodall

Jane Goodall has been awarded the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication of Starmus Festival. Watch her inspiring speech upon receiving the award.

The ethology professors told me I couldn't talk about animals having personalities, minds and emotions. [....] Of course, I couldn't accept this.”
— Dr. Jane Goodall
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 6th, 2022, Jane Goodall received the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication during the sixth edition of Starmus Festival in Yerevan, Armenia. The nomination was presented by Nobel Laureate scientist and Starmus Advisory Board member Emmanuelle Charpentier.

Dr. Goodall’s work has inspired several generations of scientists, naturalists, explorers and science communicators, and her story became the trigger for the careers of thousands of young women who went after their dream and made it come true. The Starmus Advisory Board unanimously selected Dr. Goodall for this prestigious award announced during the ceremony in Yerevan. However, Dr. Goodall was not able to attend the ceremony in person, which is why the award was handed to her on November 29th at Royal Geographical Society in London by Dr. Garik Israelian, co-founder of Starmus Festival.

The Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication was founded by Professor Hawking and Starmus Festival's Advisory Board in 2016. The winners were chosen by Professor Hawking and Starmus Board and received the award during Starmus Festival, a global gathering of the most brilliant minds on the planet combining art, space exploration and science communication, founded by Dr. Garik Israelian and Dr. Brian May.

The award consists of a medal designed by astronaut Alexei Leonov and Dr. Brian May, Queen guitarist, and an exclusive Omega watch created specifically for the recipients of this award.

Watch Jane Goodall's inspiring speech that has brought to tears many thousands of participants of Starmus VI in Armenia.

Starmus Advisory Board
Starmus Festival
+34 628 10 73 50
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Jane Goodall Starmus Armenia 2022 Stephen Hawking Medal Ceremony

You just read:

Jane Goodall’s inspiring speech upon receiving the Stephen Hawking Medal of Starmus released today

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Environment, Music Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.