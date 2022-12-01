Cooler Screens Adds Another Amazon Executive as Artem Lavrinovich is Appointed Chief Data & Product Officer
The company is also launching a data-driven contextual advertising solution that helps CPG brands maximize new product rolloutsCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cooler Screens, the world’s largest in-store digital retail media platform, today announced the appointment of Artem Lavrinovich to Chief Data and Product Officer. In the new role, Lavrinovich will lead data and product strategy for Cooler Screens, pairing in-store intelligence with innovation to unlock new opportunities for brands and retailers.
"Our mission is to transform the in-store consumer experience," said Arsen Avakian, Founder and CEO of Cooler Screens. “In adding Artem’s proven expertise in building world-class data and product strategies, we accelerate that mission and empower our advertisers and retailers to connect with their customers, drive sales and maximize growth.”
For over 15 years, Lavrinovich has led global, transformational change for top companies in the retail, e-commerce and consumer products space. He previously served as Director of Customer Engagement, Personalization and Data Science at Amazon, leveraging data science to drive better experiences for Amazon Books and Amazon Kindle customers. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President, Head of Solutions for Dunnhumby in North America, the world’s first customer data science platform. He spent over 12 years with the company, developing advanced, data-driven solutions in customer insight and strategy, pricing, promotions, assortment, and marketing for leading retail customers including Kroger, Best Buy, and Macy’s.
“Cooler Screens is redefining the in-store experience by meeting customers where they are – in the aisle – and providing relevant information to help them make better and more informed decisions when it matters most,” said Lavrinovich. “This technology enables exciting new data and the ability to activate insights in real time through customer experiences that are more helpful, engaging, and delightful. We are simultaneously changing the landscape of possibilities in data, merchandising, and media for retailers and brands, unlocking huge upside in economic value. I’m excited to join at such a pivotal time and to drive the company’s data and product vision.”
In conjunction with Lavrinovich’s appointment, Cooler Screens is also announcing the debut of its New Product Launch solution for CPGs. According to Catalina, 80 percent of new CPG product launches fail within the first few months – leading to billions in wasted resources and unrealized value annually. Cooler Screens’ New Product Launch solution is a data-powered contextual advertising solution designed to solve this challenge and maximize awareness, trial, and repeat business of new products for CPG brands. It brings together Cooler Screens’ unique intelligence, technology and audience network – nearly 100 million viewers per month over 10,000 screens nationwide – to ensure CPG brands can directly engage with in-market audiences about new products in-store, right at the moment when customers are most open and likely to make the decision to try something new.
“When CPGs launch a new product, the first few weeks are critical and highly predictive of long-term success ,” said Lavrinovich. “Marketing is critical to a successful product launch , with brands and retailers closely evaluating trial and repeat rates as the launch scales. With our new solution, we leverage data, insights, activation, and measurement capabilities to maximize new product success by connecting brands with the relevant audiences when it matters most, in-line with product availability timing at the store level. It’s an incredibly powerful new way to promote your launch in a way that customers will appreciate and not miss.”
A prominent leading brand in the vitamins and nutritional supplements space is one of the first customers leveraging its New Product Launch solution for CPGs. In an initial campaign for a new product, the brand realized a +24.7 percentage point sales lift via the new offering.
Conceived by Lavrinovich, Cooler Screens’ New Product Launch solution is now available to select CPG brands. The offering helps customers discover their next new favorite product, which improves success rate of new product launches for brands and drives higher sales and engagement with participating retailers.
Lavrinovich is Cooler Screens’ second key executive hire from Amazon this year, as the company also appointed Lindell Bennett as Chief Revenue Officer in May. Bennett is a 10-year Amazon veteran and was instrumental to the growth of the company’s CPG retail media business.
For more information about Cooler Screens, email info@coolerscreens.com.
About Cooler Screens
Cooler Screens is creating the world’s largest in-store digital media and merchandising platform for retail. We transform retail surfaces into digital IoT smart screens that deliver in-store retail media and merchandising for the ultimate consumer experience. With 90% of food, beverage and health category purchases still taking place in physical stores, Cooler Screens enables retailers to digitize and improve consumer experiences and allow brands to drive sales and build brand equity by connecting with consumers at the 1st moment of truth. Retail partners span grocery, drug and convenience stores, including Walgreens, Kroger, Circle K, Giant Eagle’s GetGo convenience stores, Chevron, Areas and Parkland. For more information, please visit coolerscreens.com.
