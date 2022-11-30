Submit Release
Weekend Advisory: No closures of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Dec. 2-5)

WeekendFreewayMapADOTnov3022J.jpgPHOENIX – No closures are scheduled for improvement projects on Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Dec. 2-5), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The following local street restrictions along Valley highways are scheduled:

  • Watson Road closed in both directions beneath Interstate 10 in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Dec. 5) for bridge work as part of freeway widening project. The I-10 on- and off-ramps at Watson Road will be open but drivers won’t be able to travel under I-10. Detours: Northbound Watson Road traffic can access westbound I-10 by entering eastbound I-10 to Verrado Way and crossing I-10 to use the westbound on-ramp. Southbound Watson Road traffic can access eastbound I-10 by entering westbound I-10 to Miller Road and crossing under I-10 to use the eastbound on-ramp.
  • The US 60 intersection at Mountainbrook Drive in the Gold Canyon area will be restricted (no left turns allowed) from 9 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 3) for traffic signal maintenance. Detours: Alternate routes via nearby intersections will be in place.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

 


 

