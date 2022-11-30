B&B Siding and Roofing and NU-TEK Roof Systems Combine Resources
B&B Siding and Roofing a provider of residential siding and roofing installation acquires NU-TEK Roof Systems a provider of commercial roofing systems.
We set out to find an optimal organization to add to our portfolio because we believed that a larger company would allow us to provide a wider array of services with more depth and purchasing power”HAZLET, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&B Siding and Roofing of Hazlet, NJ, a well know provider of residential siding and roofing installation and repair services acquires NU-TEK Roof Systems, located in Jefferson Township, NJ, a respected provider of commercial roofing systems. Through the acquisition, the new company is set to offer customers a wider array of services and more competitive pricing.
— Kamil Maras
Kamil Maras, President of KJM Firm Holdings, the parent company of B&B Roofing and Siding, announced today the addition of NU-TEK Roof Systems to his organization’s portfolio of contracting services.
“Over a year ago, we set out to find an optimal organization to add to our portfolio because we believed that a larger organization would allow us to provide a wider array of services with more depth and purchasing power,” said Maras. “Our expanded organization will also provide our team members with stronger career opportunities.”
“We knew that we wanted to stay in the contracting arena but sought a partner with complimentary services and a unique value proposition,” continued Maras, “In NU-TEK we found not only those elements, but an amazing team of roofing experts with great industry relationships and an obsessive focus on doing what’s right for their customer.”
B&B Siding and Roofing has serviced a largely consumer-based audience in Staten Island and central New Jersey, while NU-TEK Roof Systems has focused on delivering high-touch services to commercial roofing customers throughout the region.
According to Mike Campanile, Vice President of NU-TEK Roofing, “B&B Siding and Roofing shares the same values we do. We conducted an extensive search within our region, looking for an opportunity like this. B&B exceeded our hopes for a firm we can combine with while continuing our tradition of excellent service, value-added relationships, and an environment our clients and associates want to be a part of.“
With the acquisition, the combined companies have increased buying power and are able to perform high-end commercial roofing as well as offering slate, tile, metal, wood, and asphalt shingle sloped roofs. The organization is also investigating a return to the NY commercial roofing market.
B&B Roofing and Siding was formed in 1994 by the current president, Kamil Maras’ parents Barbara and Jurek Maras. Since that time, the organization has worked to increase the value of their customers’ homes, exceed quality and design expectations, and restore homeowner faith in honest and exceptional service.
NU-TEK began operations in 1987. The company’s growth has been predominantly internal, relying on referrals from clients and other industry experts. NU-TEK’s management focused their efforts on assembling a team of committed professionals, and invested in their training, development, and growth.
Questions about the merger can be directed to info@bbsidingandroofing.com.
