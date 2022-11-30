Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,018 in the last 365 days.

Regenx Tech Corp.: The Future of Precious Metal Recovery, CEO Clips Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2022) - Regenx Tech Corp. RGX RGXTF - Their initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters and their CEO, Greg Pendura has an innovative vision for the company, "We will have the only environmentally friendly alternative to commercially recover platinum and palladium."

If you cannot view the video above, please visit: 
https://www.b-tv.com/post/tsxv-rgx-ceo-clips-regenx-the-future-of-precious-metal-recovery-btv-60sec

Regenx Tech Corp. RGXRGXTF

www.regenx.tech

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146109

You just read:

Regenx Tech Corp.: The Future of Precious Metal Recovery, CEO Clips Video

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.