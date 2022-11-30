Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 311,983 in the last 365 days.

Proteus Selected as Alternative Investment Platform by Capita Financial Network

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteus, LLC announced Capita Financial Network LLC has selected Proteus as its preferred alternative investment platform. Capita will leverage Proteus' leading technology platform and related infrastructure to seamlessly offer alternative investments to their Accredited Investor and Qualified Purchaser clients.

As part of the partnership, Proteus and its research partner, Callan, will make private alternative investment products available to Capita's clients. Additionally, Capita and its clients will have access to managed Pools or asset class-centric strategies; and Models or risk-based alternative asset portfolios that are designed and managed by Proteus.

"Capita is committed to providing our clients with a high-end wealth management experience and it has become important to include alternatives to our offering," said Zacc Call, President and Managing Director at Capita. "It is Proteus' innovative solution and dedication to quality that resonated and aligned so well with our firm."

"The Capita team puts their relationships with their clients first and their selection of Proteus as a service partner demonstrates the quality of the platform Proteus has put together. We look forward to growing with them and are pleased to provide additional investment opportunities to their clients," said Eric Knauss, President and Chief Investment Officer at Proteus.

Proteus offers a variety of solutions to clients ranging from access to individual managers, managed strategies, alternative asset models, and custom solutions for asset managers. 

About Capita

Capita Financial Network is a SEC registered investment advisory firm located in Sandy, Utah. Capita is a group of financial planning experts who work together to help clients design a retirement plan that is comprehensive, coherent, and tailored exactly to their needs.

About Proteus

Proteus is an alternative investment platform. The platform provides access to institutional-quality investment opportunities, including private funds, alternative investment model portfolios and sub-asset class pools which invest across the alternative investment strategy spectrum. Wealth advisors use the platform to research alternative investment managers and investments, review due diligence materials and construct custom portfolios, thereby eliminating significant hurdles and inefficiencies that have plagued alternative investors for decades. Proteus, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the SEC. 

Capita, Proteus, and Callan are unaffiliated companies, no compensation was shared for endorsements herein. 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proteus-selected-as-alternative-investment-platform-by-capita-financial-network-301690627.html

SOURCE Proteus, LLC

You just read:

Proteus Selected as Alternative Investment Platform by Capita Financial Network

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.