Direct Online Marketing Says A "Better" Google Analytics 4 Is 'All About The Implementation' In Next Webinar

Want Google Analytics 4 (GA4) to be better for your company? Inc. 5000 digital marketing agency says it’s "all about the implementation," hosts webinar Dec. 15.

Any company using Universal Analytics doesn’t have a choice - they’re going to have to implement GA4. This webinar will be the catalyst for marketing pros to set GA4 up to reach its full potential.” — Justin Seibert, President, Direct Online Marketing

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to data from BuiltWith, over 28 million websites are going to have to migrate from Universal Google Analytics (UA) to Google Analytics 4 (GA4) over the next 7 months. To support companies wondering if GA4 is the best option for their campaign measurement, Premier Google Partner Direct Online Marketing (DOM) will be launching an exclusive webinar on Thursday, Dec. 15, titled “ Is GA4 Better? (A: It’s All About The Implementation)” at 1 PM EDT.Hosted by award-winning agency President Justin Seibert and featuring expertise from two of DOM’s Senior Digital Analysts, “Is GA4 Better?” will be a must attend webinar for marketing leaders who want answers to some of their biggest questions about GA4, including:- How does GA4 compare to insights you get in Universal Analytics (UA)- What comes “out of the box” in GA4?- What will you miss out on if you use “out of the box” GA4 after UA is sunset?- Why does GA4 need to be a custom installation?- What reporting insights can you get from a custom implementation?Don’t see your biggest question listed above? Don’t worry, there will also be a Q&A afterward so you can get answers to your top concerns, too.“Any company currently using Universal Analytics really doesn’t have a choice at this point - they’re going to have to migrate to GA4 ,” said Seibert. “Google’s switch provides all organizations an excellent opportunity to take a step back to look at their full measurement strategy.”“In the vast majority of cases, marketers aren’t getting the data insights they need to feel comfortable with making strategic decisions,” Seibert continued. “This webinar intends to be the catalyst for forward-thinking marketing professionals to set GA4 up to reach its full potential.”Who Should Register For DOM’s GA4 Webinar?DOM encourages anyone involved in any aspect of upgrading their web analytics platform to GA4 to join them on Dec. 15 for this webinar. In particular, SaaS, technology, healthcare, higher education, and eCommerce organizations will want to have the following team members attend:- CMO’s responsible for data-driven decision making- Digital Marketing Managers responsible for finding actionable trends- Any emerging professional who regularly reports Google Analytics and other marketing data to leadershipNone of these business professionals should dread the day when GA4 becomes the only source of truth they have. This webinar will be a great starting point to see what a finished installation of GA4 can look like before you start reimagining your measurement strategy in 2023.For more information on the webinar or to schedule a measurement strategy consultation with DOM’s team of digital analysts, please visit our website.Meet DOM’s Senior Digital Analysts Who Will Be Leading The WebinarDOM Senior Digital Analyst Steve D'AngeloSteve D'Angelo is certified in multiple disciplines of digital marketing and advertising from Google (including Google Analytics) and HubSpot. He has spent his entire career helping growing and enterprise companies in data-driven industries like healthcare, technology, and insurance create actionable measurement strategies so they can fully utilize their complex analytics setups.DOM Senior Digital Analyst Dana SchumacherDana Schumacher is a Google Analytics Qualified Individual dedicated to marketing campaign analysis. Prior to joining our team to help our clients grow their SEO and social media campaigns with greater confidence, Dana spent over a decade serving as an in-house analyst for publicly traded enterprises, eCommerce companies, and software development firms.About Direct Online MarketingDirect Online Marketing (DOM) is a top 3% Premier Google Partner and Inc. 5000 digital marketing agency founded in 2006. From our offices in the Greater Pittsburgh region, we’ve helped clients from every populated continent sell into 150+ countries. By partnering with DOM, you gain a trusted digital advisor with certified expertise and proven results. We offer a disciplined approach, straightforward communications, complete transparency, and a culture of excellence.There’s a good reason why 85% of our clients stick with us long-term even though they never have to make a long-term commitment.Our experience covers virtually every industry, and our experts function seamlessly as a branch of your marketing department. We cater our check-ins and data reports to a schedule that you decide works best. When you work together with us, it's our goal to exceed your needs.Everything we do is data-driven and aimed squarely at the targets you decide -- with our help, of course.Based on years of experience and careful attention to what makes us the most successful for our clients, we have a collection of best practices for developing digital marketing solutions proven to get the best results.With no long-term contracts, our clients don’t stick with us because they have to do so. They stick with us because they choose to continue working with a true partner that delivers the results they seek.Schedule a free consultation or learn more about how we help companies grow confidently online by visiting our website.

