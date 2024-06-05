Google Universal Analytics Sunsets July 1st, 2024, Removing All Historical Data
Google today announced the final sunsetting of its Universal Analytics (UA) platform. After July 1st, all historical UA data will be permanently deleted.PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Google announced the final sunsetting of its Universal Analytics (UA) platform on July 1st, 2024. This marks the completion of Google's transition to its next-generation analytics platform, Google Analytics 4 (GA4).
After July 1st, the Universal Analytics interface and API will no longer be accessible, and all historical UA data will be permanently deleted. Recognizing the significance of this transition and the value of historical data, DOM, a leading digital marketing agency specializing in data-driven strategies, is stepping up to help businesses preserve their valuable UA data and seamlessly transition to GA4.
"We understand the importance of historical data for informed decision-making," said Justin Seibert, President of DOM. "Our team is dedicated to providing great solutions that help businesses retain their UA insights and make a smooth transition to GA4."
DOM's Approach to UA Data Preservation:
DOM offers a range of services to help businesses with the UA sunsetting and get the most value from their historical data:
Custom API Template Approach: DOM's solution optimizes data extraction and storage, ensuring businesses capture the most valuable insights from their UA data.
Prebuilt Templates: Similar to familiar UA reports, these templates provide a seamless transition and eliminate the need for complex data manipulation.
Flexible Export and Storage: DOM offers various export and storage options to cater to different business needs and preferences.
Seamless GA4 Integration: DOM assists with integrating historical UA data into GA4, giving a comprehensive view of website performance over time.
Expert Consultation and Support: DOM's team of experts provides guidance and support throughout the transition process.
Key features of GA4 include:
Event-based tracking: Captures a wider range of user interactions beyond pageviews.
Cross-platform measurement: Tracks users across websites, apps, and offline channels.
Machine learning capabilities: Provides insights and predictions based on advanced algorithms.
Enhanced privacy controls: Complies with evolving data protection regulations.
About Direct Online Marketing
Direct Online Marketing (DOM) is a full-service digital marketing firm with 18 years of experience.
DOM offers a comprehensive suite of internet marketing services, including search engine optimization, digital advertising, Google Analytics optimization, web design, and conversion rate optimization.
Offering month-to-month contracts, full-service account management, and proactive custom strategic planning, DOM boasts an 85% client retention rate and a 4.9+ average star review on platforms like Clutch, G2, and Google.
DOM's international marketing reach extends to over 150 countries, and it focuses on driving client ROI. But it's not just about numbers. At DOM, every click, scroll, and conversion represents a person. We understand that behind every impression is an individual with unique needs and desires. This human-centric approach makes DOM a reliable partner for businesses seeking to grow their business through their online presence.
Learn more about DOM at https://www.directom.com.
