DIPLOMATS GET A GLIMPSE OF PG2023 GROUNDWORKS

Resident Heads of diplomatic missions in Honiara were provided with a glimpse of the ongoing preparations toward hosting the 2023 Pacific Games at an information session on Tuesday 29 November.

The information session was organised by the National Hosting Authority (MHA) in collaboration with the Games Organising Committee (GOC) and the Government Services Integrated Committee (GSIC) to update Heads of Missions of the latest groundworks.

Secretary to the Prime Minister and Chair of NHA, Dr. Jimmie Rodgers provided updates on the ongoing construction works on facilities, the Games Village, road and airport construction works and a host of other commitments by the Solomon Islands Government.

Dr. Rodgers further informed the Heads of Missions on the Government’s “Safe & Green Games” Initiative, which, seeks to transform the image of Honiara City as an attractive city for the Games and beyond.

Other areas highlighted during the session included employment opportunities provided for locals in various construction phases, training of athletes as well as volunteers, which is expected to surpass 10 thousand locals in total.

Dr. Rodgers said the PG2023 is a game-changer that contributes positively to Solomon Islands economic recovery in view of the revenue that it brings into the national economy.

The “Safe & Green Games” Initiative is scheduled for launching in February 2023.

Acting Australia High Commissioner to Solomon Islands, Ms Sally Ann Vincent, speaking on behalf of her colleagues at the meeting thanked the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC) and the National Hosting Authority (NHA) for the presentation and update on the Pacific Games 2022, which was useful and informative.

In attendance at the information session were Heads of Missions representing the Australian High Commission, New Zealand High Commission, Papua New Guinea High Commission, US Consular Office and the Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA).

