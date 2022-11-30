Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 311,798 in the last 365 days.

DIPLOMATS GET A GLIMPSE OF PG2023 GROUNDWORKS

DIPLOMATS GET A GLIMPSE OF PG2023 GROUNDWORKS

Resident Heads of diplomatic missions in Honiara were provided with a glimpse of the ongoing preparations toward hosting the 2023 Pacific Games at an information session on Tuesday 29 November.

The information session was organised by the National Hosting Authority (MHA) in collaboration with the Games Organising Committee (GOC) and the Government Services Integrated Committee (GSIC) to update Heads of Missions of the latest groundworks.

Secretary to the Prime Minister and Chair of NHA, Dr. Jimmie Rodgers provided updates on the ongoing construction works on facilities, the Games Village, road and airport construction works and a host of other commitments by the Solomon Islands Government.

Dr. Rodgers further informed the Heads of Missions on the Government’s “Safe & Green Games” Initiative, which, seeks to transform the image of Honiara City as an attractive city for the Games and beyond.

Other areas highlighted during the session included employment opportunities provided for locals in various construction phases, training of athletes as well as volunteers, which is expected to surpass 10 thousand locals in total.

Dr. Rodgers said the PG2023 is a game-changer that contributes positively to Solomon Islands economic recovery in view of the revenue that it brings into the national economy.

The “Safe & Green Games” Initiative is scheduled for launching in February 2023.

Acting Australia High Commissioner to Solomon Islands, Ms Sally Ann Vincent, speaking on behalf of her colleagues at the meeting thanked the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC) and the National Hosting Authority (NHA) for the presentation and update on the Pacific Games 2022, which was useful and informative.

In attendance at the information session were Heads of Missions representing the Australian High Commission, New Zealand High Commission, Papua New Guinea High Commission, US Consular Office and the Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA).

ENDS///

You just read:

DIPLOMATS GET A GLIMPSE OF PG2023 GROUNDWORKS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.