FWC approves rule to modify shortfin mako bag limit

At its Nov. 30–Dec. 1 Commission Meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved a rule to set the Florida state waters recreational bag limit for Atlantic shortfin mako at zero.

This rule will make Florida’s state regulations consistent with federal regulations, address overfishing of shortfin mako and support coordinated U.S. and international efforts to manage Atlantic shortfin mako. Commercial harvest of shortfin mako is already prohibited in state and federal waters.

Learn more about shark regulations by visiting MyFWC.com/Marine and clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Sharks” under the “Regulations by Species – General Species” tab or download the Fish Rules App at Instagram.com/FishRulesApp or Facebook.com/FishRulesApp. For more information on the Commission meeting, including the Nov. 30–Dec. 1, Commission meeting presentation, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click on “Commission Meetings.”

