Attorney General James Announces Indictment of Long Island Nursing Home Staff for Sexually Assaulting a Resident

Former Fulton Commons Nurse Charged with Sexually Assaulting a Resident

and Director of Nursing Charged with Covering Up the Sexual Abuse

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of staff at Fulton Commons Care Center, Inc. (Fulton Commons), a nursing home in East Meadow, New York, for sexually assaulting a resident and then attempting to cover it up. Daniel Persaud, a former Licensed Practical Nurse at Fulton Commons, was charged with sexually assaulting a resident at the facility in the fall of 2020, and Carol Frawley, a former Director of Nursing and a high managerial agent acting on behalf of Fulton Commons, was charged with multiple counts of falsifying business records for covering up sexual assault and failing to report it.

“The charges against Daniel Persaud and Carol Frawley are disturbing and appalling, and that those tasked with the care of our most vulnerable could cause such harm violates the trust New Yorkers are expected to have in nursing homes,” said Attorney General James. “Fulton Commons, Frawley, and Persaud allegedly committed horrific abuses against a resident and knowingly hid those actions. These heinous crimes will not go unchecked — and my office will ensure these individuals are held accountable.”

In the indictment, a Nassau County Grand Jury charged Daniel Persaud with Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person in the First Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Vulnerable Elderly Person, or an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person in the Second Degree, Willful Violation of Public Health Laws, and Forcible Touching for an act committed against a female resident at Fulton Commons between October 1, 2020, and November 26, 2020.

The Grand Jury also charged Carol Frawley with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person in the First Degree, multiple counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and Willful Violation of Public Health Laws. The Indictment alleges that Carol Frawley, acting on behalf of Fulton Commons, intentionally lied on internal records that should have accurately reported complaints regarding Daniel Persaud’s conduct from residents and staff. Carol Frawley is also alleged to have failed to report complaints to the New York State Department of Health (DOH) as required by law whenever staff have reasonable cause to believe a resident has been abused, mistreated, or neglected.

The Indictment further alleges that by failing to take disciplinary action against Daniel Persaud or report his conduct to DOH, Carol Frawley and Fulton Commons endangered the residents in their care.

Daniel Persaud and Carol Frawley appeared today before the Honorable Terrence Murphy in Nassau County Court. The individuals and Fulton Commons are next required to appear in court on December 21, 2022.

The charges filed in this case are merely accusations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Attorney General James encourages anyone with information or concerns about nursing home conditions to file confidential complaints online or call the hotline at (833) 249-8499.

