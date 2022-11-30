Sports Law Expert – a Podcast Spotlights Sports Lawyer Richard Giller of Greenspoon Marder
Hackney Publications, the Nation’s Leading Publisher of Sports Law Periodicals, Shares the Podcast Across All Its Platforms, Bringing Recognition to Attorneys.
Richard represents collegiate and professional athletes, professional sports teams, and entertainers in securing payouts under various insurance products.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications announced today that it has published its latest recording on Sports Law Expert – a Podcast, with future releases set to be distributed on December 15 and December 30.
— Holt Hackney, Publisher of Hackney Publications
Today’s guest is sports lawyer Richard Giller of Greenspoon Marder, who leads the firm’s Insurance Recovery and Counseling practice group. The segment can be heard here.
“Richard represents collegiate and professional athletes, professional sports teams, and entertainers in securing payouts under various insurance products including permanent total disability (PTD), temporary total disability (TTD), and loss-of-value (LOV) insurance claims,” said Holt Hackney, the founder and publisher of Hackney Publications. “He is the perfect example of an attorney, who has identified a niche, and dedicated himself to becoming the legal expert in that niche. He has a lot to share with our listeners and we are grateful that he took the time to visit with us.”
Going forward, those interested in being notified when a segment goes live can subscribe here. We'll also news on these and other leaders at www.sportslawexpert.com
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 14 sports law periodicals.
About Richard Giller
Richard Giller serves as head of the Insurance Recovery and Counseling practice group at Greenspoon Marder LLP. He concentrates his practice on recovering insurance benefits from insurance companies on behalf of his institutional and individual clients. With over 35 years of experience, Mr. Giller develops litigation strategies for complex insurance & commercial disputes. He has represented policyholders all over the U.S. and has successfully secured hundreds of millions of dollars in defense costs, settlements, and indemnity payments on behalf of his clients.
Besides advising Fortune 500 clients, Mr. Giller represents collegiate and professional athletes, professional sports teams, and entertainers in securing payouts under various insurance products including permanent total disability (PTD), temporary total disability (TTD), and loss-of-value (LOV) insurance claims. Mr. Giller has also successfully obtained recoveries under event cancellation insurance, cast and crew insurance, and other entertainment-related insurance policies and coverages.
As a seasoned litigator, Mr. Giller has substantial experience defending complex products liability cases, representing clients in environmental litigation, and handling toxic tort matters. He has also tried several civil and commercial matters in state and federal courts, taking cases through arbitration and mediation. In addition, Mr. Giller has extensive appellate experience, including numerous appearances before several California Courts of Appeals, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, and the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, as well as authoring several amicus briefs filed with the California Supreme Court concerning significant insurance issues.
Holt Hackney
Hackney Communications
+1 512-632-0854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn