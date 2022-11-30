FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 29, 2022

AUGUSTA — The official tabulation of votes from the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election is now complete, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced. The certified results were submitted to Gov. Janet Mills yesterday evening.

“Maine saw extraordinary voter participation in this year’s election,” said Secretary Bellows. “We should be proud of our high level of voter participation, as well as the excellent election administration by our local clerks, poll workers and state elections staff.”

The full results have been posted online at https://www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/results/index.html.

The General Election tabulation includes the certified election results for races for Maine’s Governor, two Representatives to Congress, members of the Maine Legislature, and certain county officers.

The total ballots cast for the 2022 General Election were 680,909.

With 676,819 votes cast for Governor in the 2022 General Election (note: votes, not ballots is the calculation here), petitions for Citizen Initiatives and People’s Vetoes must now submit signatures totaling 67,682 (not less than 10% of the total votes cast in the most recent gubernatorial election) to get on the ballot.



