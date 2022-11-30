Submit Release
Court Accepting Public Comment on Attorney Liability Insurance

The Supreme Court of Ohio will accept public comment until Jan. 12, 2023 on proposed amendments to the Rules for the Government of the Bar of Ohio.

The amendments would require private attorneys who do not maintain professional liability insurance to complete a free, online curriculum on the ethical management of a law practice.

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which proposed the rule change, will develop the education for attorneys without the insurance as part of a rule in Gov. Bar R. V and VI concerning proactive management-based regulation.

The rule change would begin for attorneys registering in 2025 and exempts new attorneys from the curriculum for their first two-year registration cycle.

Public comments should be submitted in writing or via email by Jan. 12 to:
Joseph Caligiuri
Office of Disciplinary Counsel
Supreme Court of Ohio
65 E. State St., Suite 1510
Columbus, OH 43215
PMBRComments@sc.ohio.gov

Please include your full name and mailing address in any comments submitted by e-mail.

Court Accepting Public Comment on Attorney Liability Insurance

