Pacific Service Credit Union Surprises Local Organizations with Donations on Giving Tuesday
Pacific Service Credit Union Surprises Local Organizations with Donations on Giving TuesdayCONCORD, CA, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Pacific Service Credit Union (Pacific Service CU), a full-service financial institution serving several counties throughout California, visited local community organizations with charitable donations in honor of Giving Tuesday, a global movement that celebrates the generosity of giving back. Pacific Service CU surprised organizations located in Concord, CA that included Youth Homes, Bay Area Crisis Nursery, The Salvation Army, Shelter Inc., Stand! For Families Free of Violence, and CocoKids.
“At Pacific Service Credit Union, we are committed to giving back to the communities we serve and being a good corporate citizen. The credit union industry philosophy is one of people helping people that extends beyond serving our members to serving our communities in need,” said Kristin Peterson, assistant vice president, business and community development.
“This Giving Tuesday, we were able to surprise a few of our community partners with a little something extra to assist their clients throughout the holiday season. The donations will provide assistance to those in-need in our community who may not have been able to put a gift under the tree or a meal on their table. It’s what we do at Pacific Service Credit Union – we put people before profits,” said Peterson.
For the past seven years, Pacific Service Credit Union has been ranked by the San Francisco Business Times for corporate philanthropy, joining only a handful of companies that donate more than 2% of their net earnings to charities located in the communities they serve.
About Pacific Service Credit Union
Founded in 1936 by Pacific Gas & Electric Company employees, Pacific Service CU is dedicated to providing trustworthy products and services to its more than 67,000 members to help them achieve their financial goals and strengthen their financial lives. Today, 86 years later, the not-for-profit credit union has over $1.4 billion in assets. Pacific Service CU serves anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, Fresno, Marin, Napa, Placer, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma counties. The credit union boasts a talented, cohesive leadership team with an average of more than 11-years of service; and was named a Top Workplace in the Bay Area in every year from 2019-2022. Over the years, the credit union has ranked for corporate philanthropy by the San Francisco Business Times, joining a handful of companies that donate more than 2% of their net earnings to charities located in the communities they serve. Pacific Service Credit Union concentrates on funding organizations that provide services for at-risk children, education, health and human services, and disaster relief. For more information, visit: https://www.pacificservice.org.
Kristin Dove
Pacific Service Credit Union
+1 925.609.5203
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn