MAINE, November 30

Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Urges Preparations Ahead Of Incoming Storm

November 30, 2022

Maine Emergency Management Agency

AUGUSTA, MAINE - The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) says brace for a slippery morning drive and asks the public to be vigilant in preparing for this evening's rain and windstorm. The National Weather Service offices in Gray and Caribou report the biggest impact is expected to be the gusty southerly winds with the potential for a brief period of damaging wind gusts along the Midcoast region this evening.

These strong winds and heavy rain have the potential to cause power outages from downed tree limbs. If you observe a downed power line, report it to your utility company. Citizens are reminded to never touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with a downed line. Motorists should slow down or change lanes when approaching utility crews working on roadways.

"We are monitoring this storm and working with our partners at the state, county and local levels to ensure they have any resources they may need," said MEMA Director Pete Rogers. "As always please stay safe and check on elderly or vulnerable neighbors and family members."

Outdoor decorations, furniture, and trash cans should be secured or put away until the storm passes.

To prepare for a power outage:

Take an inventory of the items you need that rely on electricity.

charge cell phones and devices now.

Plan for batteries and other alternative power sources to meet your needs, such as a portable charger or power bank.

Have flashlights for every household member.

Have enough nonperishable food and water for each household member and pets for at least 72 hours.

If the power goes out keep freezers and refrigerators closed. The refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours. Throw out food if the temperature is 40 degrees or higher.

Mainers are reminded to ensure that alternate heat and power sources are in proper working condition and properly installed. Citizens are reminded to take the following steps when using a generator:

NEVER use a generator inside homes, garages, crawlspaces, sheds, or similar areas, even when using fans or opening doors and windows for ventilation. Deadly levels of carbon monoxide can quickly build up in these areas and can linger for hours, even after the generator has shut off.

Follow the instructions that come with your generator. Locate the unit outdoors and at least 15 feet away from doors, windows, and vents. Make sure the generator's exhaust is directed away from doors, windows, and vents.

Install battery-operated CO alarms or plug-in CO alarms with battery back-up in your home, according to the manufacturer's instructions. CO alarms should be certified to the requirements of the latest safety standards (UL 2034, IAS 6-96, or CSA 6.19.01). Test batteries monthly.

After power and other utilities have been restored, you might face the issue of what to do with storm-damaged trees. Maine Forest Service offers tips and helpful guidance for those faces with questions about what to do with downed trees, limbs, and branches.

For more information and to keep updated on the latest conditions please follow MEMA on Facebook or Twitter.

