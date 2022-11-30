Attack Attack Attack NFT by Unikz and Andrew Bayles used by Banksy

Unikz Street artist and Andrew Bayles Photographer : An artwork could reveal a little more about the past of BANKSY

ATTACK, ATTACK, ATTACK" allows you to discover part of Banksy's creative process” — Unikz

BRISTOL, UK, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Attack Attack Attack" is an artwork for sale on Artsy. It could reveal a little more about the past of BANKSY

This Non Fongible Token creation is an artwork co-signed by Unikz, a digital artist from Bristol and Andrew Bayles, a photographer from Leeds (UK).

The two artists created a digital artwork that reveals a little more about the past of the street artist Banksy.

This NFT is unique because it allows you to discover part of Banksy's creative process. Indeed, the work, which is a digital video loop of 50 seconds, begins on the world-famous image of Banksy's "Rage, the Flower Thrower" and then a picture representing a man throwing a molotov cocktail appears in overprinting.

This photo, taken in Leeds (UK) in 1987, is obviously the base image that was used to make the famous Banksy stencil in 2005.

The photo, shot by Andrew Bayles, was published in 1987 in an anarchist newspaper, called "Attack Attack Attack", produced and distributed anonymously due to the radical information it contained. According to the artwork authors, only a member of the punk / anarchist movement in the late 1980s in England could have seen and used this image to create the famous stencil.

This relaunches the discussions about the past of Banksy. According to the artist's official biography, he was only 12 years old in 1987. It's hard to imagine him as a punk, at that age, reading anarchist newspapers. Coincidence? in 1988, few months after the publication of the photo in "Attack, Attack, Attack" newspaper, Robert del Naja (born in 1965) created the trip hop band, Massive Attack.

The non-fungible token and the original and unique print on aluminium are certified by Verisart.

The arwork and the NFT are available for sale on Artsy.

The original print is presented in Millennium Art Gallery, Lausanne Crissier, Switzerland.