Hoyer Statement on Democratic Whip Katherine Clark

"I want to congratulate Katherine Clark on being elected to serve as the new Democratic Whip earlier today. She is a seasoned leader and legislator who understands some of the greatest issues facing American families, and that's why I offered her my endorsement for the position. I joined House Democrats in supporting her because I know she is up to the important task of keeping our Caucus united in a narrowly divided House next Congress. I look forward to supporting her and the rest of our new leaders in whatever way I can as we transition into the 118th Congress."