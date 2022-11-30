Hoyer Statement on Democratic Whip Katherine Clark

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on Rep. Katherine Clark's election to the position of Democratic Whip in the 118th Congress:
"I want to congratulate Katherine Clark on being elected to serve as the new Democratic Whip earlier today. She is a seasoned leader and legislator who understands some of the greatest issues facing American families, and that's why I offered her my endorsement for the position. I joined House Democrats in supporting her because I know she is up to the important task of keeping our Caucus united in a narrowly divided House next Congress. I look forward to supporting her and the rest of our new leaders in whatever way I can as we transition into the 118th Congress."
