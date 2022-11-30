Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 311,780 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Room Sanitizer (ASP-187)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My mother tested positive for COVID-19 and I wanted a quick and easy way to sanitize her house," said an inventor, from Waco, Texas, "so I invented the WIPE OUT. My design increases sanitary conditions and it ensures that the sanitizer is evenly distributed throughout a room."

The invention provides an improved way to sanitize a space. In doing so, it offers an alternative to manually spraying and wiping various surfaces. As a result, it helps prevent the spread of germs, viruses and bacteria. It also helps eliminate odors. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ASP-187, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-effective-room-sanitizer-asp-187-301684288.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Room Sanitizer (ASP-187)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.