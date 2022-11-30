Leading Payments Innovator Chooses Verimatrix XTD Technology to Bolster Cybersecurity

Tidypay enterprise payment solution benefits from consistent protection against reverse engineering and numerous other threats

Verimatrix, VMX, the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Norway-based Tidypay, a provider of enterprise-level payment solutions that are flexible enough for businesses of all sizes, selected Verimatrix Extended Threat Defense (XTD) technologies to protect and monitor the apps that power its solutions.

A top European payment services provider that aims to greatly simplify the payment journey, Tidypay looked to Verimatrix XTD to strengthen security for its Tidypay One, Tidypay eCom and Tidypay GO solutions that serve as the backbones of its many services, including integrated POS systems, accounting systems and individual mobile standalone devices. Through Verimatrix XTD, the company, its partners and users benefit from proven defenses against application repackaging, debuggers, dynamic modification, emulators, reverse engineering, and more.

"Verimatrix shares our vision of efficiency and simplicity while also arming us with the cybersecurity expertise our payment solutions depend upon," said Morgan Sellén, CEO at Tidypay. "Verimatrix‘s easily integrated, zero-code approach to providing these important app protections is precisely what we look for in a cybersecurity partner tasked with helping us continuously monitor the security posture of our solutions."

"We're pleased to announce Tidypay as one of the latest organizations to turn to Verimatrix for the cybersecurity they need to protect revenues while also offering the confidence and peace of mind its users demand," said Juha Högmander, vice president, cybersecurity business at Verimatrix. "When enabling important transactional services, from retail payments to cross-border payments, they all need app and device-level security to prevent them from serving as an access point for nefarious actors. Tidypay's selection of Verimatrix XTD underscores the trust that top innovators place in our protections."

To learn more about Verimatrix XTD, visit www.verimatrix.com/products/extended-threat-defense.

About Tidypay

Tidypay is a PSP company; certified in 32 European countries providing simplified payment services. Since 2021 the company's footprint has been to offer its efficient and unique PSP services. From fully integrated POS systems and accounting systems to mobile standalone devices, Tidypay has tailored payment solutions to fit your needs. Tidypay also specializes in enterprise level payment technology that is flexible enough for businesses of all shapes and sizes to accept and process payments. Our services currently range from Tidypay One, Tidypay eCom and Tidypay GO. Tidypay has always been proud of its different partnerships and have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly want to continue by increasing the value of both of our brands. Visit www.tidypay.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix VMX helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005695/en/