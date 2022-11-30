Jordan Sentenced to 12 Years for 2021 Multiple Vehicle Crash

November 29, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – Today, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson sentenced Christopher Lee Jordan to serve a composite sentence of 20 years with eight years suspended for striking six vehicles while driving under the influence of drugs last fall.

He was sentenced for two counts of assault in the second degree and one count of driving under the influence.

On Sept. 9, 2021, Jordan drove recklessly eastbound on 5th Avenue and crashed into multiple vehicles at the Airport Heights intersection. Among the most seriously injured motorists were two tourists who were driving to the airport to return home. Jordan struck five other vehicles in the crash. Afterward, Jordan became upset and refused to get out of his car; instead, he demanded that the responding police officers shoot him. Anchorage Police Officers were able to successfully extricate Jordan from the car without further injury. Toxicology showed that Jordan’s blood contained 182 ng/mL of methamphetamine and 5.8 ng/mL of Lorazepam.

Judge Peterson also imposed a $3,000 fine, a five-year license revocation, and 12 months of an ignition interlock device. Judge Peterson ordered five years of supervised probation after Jordan serves his term of incarceration. Jordan had prior felony convictions in 2012, 2009, and 2000; his last violent offense occurred in 2000.

In his allocution, Jordan apologized to the victims involved and to the entire community for his conduct.

CONTACT: District Attorney Brittany Dunlop brittany.dunlop@alaska.gov or Assistant District Attorney David Buettner, david.buettner@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6379.