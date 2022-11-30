Hoyer Statement on Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries

"Today, I was proud to join House Democrats in electing Hakeem Jeffries as our new leader. A skilled consensus-builder, effective legislator, and experienced leader, he is well-equipped to help House Democrats deliver further results For the People during the 118th Congress and retake the Majority in 2024. That's why I offered him my endorsement and why our Democratic colleagues came together to support him. I congratulate him on his historic victory, and I will do everything in my power to support him, our new leadership team, and our Caucus as we continue to put People Over Politics in the next Congress."