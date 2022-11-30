Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on Rep. Hakeem Jeffries' election to the position of Democratic Leader in the 118th Congress:

"Today, I was proud to join House Democrats in electing Hakeem Jeffries as our new leader.  A skilled consensus-builder, effective legislator, and experienced leader, he is well-equipped to help House Democrats deliver further results For the People during the 118th Congress and retake the Majority in 2024.  That's why I offered him my endorsement and why our Democratic colleagues came together to support him.  I congratulate him on his historic victory, and I will do everything in my power to support him, our new leadership team, and our Caucus as we continue to put People Over Politics in the next Congress."

Hoyer Statement on Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries

