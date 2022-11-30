Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on House Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on Rep. Pete Aguilar's election to the position of Chair of the House Democratic Caucus in the 118th Congress:

"I congratulate Pete Aguilar on his victory in today's leadership election for Democratic Caucus Chair.  I was proud to endorse him for the role because he is a gifted communicator with a talent for bringing people together.  House Democrats are fortunate to have leaders like Pete who know how to unite our diverse Caucus, hold Republicans accountable, and get things done.  I look forward to helping him fulfill those important responsibilities however I can."

