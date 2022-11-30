Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 311,765 in the last 365 days.

2022 DWR Elk Hunt

Photos by Mike Roberts

Virginia’s first elk hunt within the Elk Management Zone (Buchanan, Dickenson, and Wise counties) occurred on October 7-14, 2022. The hunt coincided with  the 10-year anniversary of Virginia’s elk restoration program. Six lucky hunters qualified for the opportunity to harvest a bull elk from Virginia’s restored elk population through a lottery program.

The 2022 DWR Elk hunt was made possible partially through the cooperation of generous landowners.

CAPTION 1

CAPTION 2

DWR Board member Leon Boyd (right) chats with one of the hunters.

DWR Elk Project Leader Jackie Rosenberger (right) measures the antlers of one of the harvested bull elk.

CAPTION 3

A DWR Conservation Police Officer checks the elk tag of one of the hunters.

CAPTION 4

DWR Board member Leon Boyd (left) and ?? enjoyed the social activities around the hunt.

DWR Elk Project Leader Jackie Rosenberger (left) spoke to reporters about DWR’s elk restoration efforts and the elk hunt.

CAPTION 5

The mountains of Buchanan County.

 

You just read:

2022 DWR Elk Hunt

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.