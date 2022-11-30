Photos by Mike Roberts

Virginia’s first elk hunt within the Elk Management Zone (Buchanan, Dickenson, and Wise counties) occurred on October 7-14, 2022. The hunt coincided with the 10-year anniversary of Virginia’s elk restoration program. Six lucky hunters qualified for the opportunity to harvest a bull elk from Virginia’s restored elk population through a lottery program.

The 2022 DWR Elk hunt was made possible partially through the cooperation of generous landowners.

CAPTION 1

CAPTION 2

DWR Board member Leon Boyd (right) chats with one of the hunters.

DWR Elk Project Leader Jackie Rosenberger (right) measures the antlers of one of the harvested bull elk.

CAPTION 3

A DWR Conservation Police Officer checks the elk tag of one of the hunters.

CAPTION 4

DWR Board member Leon Boyd (left) and ?? enjoyed the social activities around the hunt.

DWR Elk Project Leader Jackie Rosenberger (left) spoke to reporters about DWR’s elk restoration efforts and the elk hunt.

CAPTION 5