FWC Officer Dillan Hudson named 2022 Shikar-Safari Officer of the Year

Today, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Officer Dillan Hudson received the 2022 Shikar-Safari Officer of the Year award at the FWC Commission meeting in Panama City Beach. Shikar-Safari Club International is a conservation-based organization that presents awards annually to wildlife law enforcement officers in all states, provinces and territories in the United States and Canada. The annual award honors a state officer whose efforts show outstanding performance and achievement among sworn conservation law enforcement personnel.

A third-generation FWC officer, Officer Hudson began his career in conservation law enforcement in 2017. For three years he worked along the coast in Martin County before transferring in 2020 to an inland assignment where he received the 2020 FWC Achievement Award in recognition of his outstanding performance as a conservation officer.

Officer Hudson is an active field-training officer, currently serving on the Chronic Wasting Disease sharp shooting team. In 2021 he made eight night hunting cases, four turkey baiting cases, one illegal dog hunting case and five Driving Under the Influence and Boating Under the Influence arrests. In addition to the high volume of resource, BUI and DUI cases, and his training and outreach duties, Officer Hudson was involved in three major investigations.

“Officer Hudson is an exemplary officer who takes pride in his work ethic and regularly motivates others to conduct proactive patrols. He is a positive ambassador for the FWC and for conservation,” said Col. Roger Young, director of the FWC Division of Law Enforcement. “It is an honor to present him with this award.”

When not on duty, Officer Hudson is an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He regularly hunts during his time off and spends quality time in the woods. He is an active member of his church, where he volunteers his time to staff events within his community.

To learn more about becoming an FWC officer, visit MyFWC.com/GetInvolved and click on “Employment,” then “FWC Officers.”