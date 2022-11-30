Post Session Report :: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

SR 388, PN 2023 (Pittman) – A Resolution directing a Writ of Impeachment Summons to be issued to the Honorable Lawrence Samuel Krasner, District Attorney of Philadelphia. A motion to suspend Senate Rule 29 passed 28-20. Senator Costa motioned to table SR 388. The motion failed by a vote of 20-28. A vote of 29-19 was recorded on the resolution.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 49-1:

John J. Verbanac, Board of Trustees of the University of Pittsburgh of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education (new appointment)

Tara D. Chupka, Council of Trustees of West Chester University (new appointment)