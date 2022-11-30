Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,850 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,386 in the last 365 days.

Local Reparations Leaders to Announce Support for HR-40

2022 National Symposium for State & Local Reparations Leader

2022 National Symposium for State & Local Reparations Leader

The National Symposium on Local Reparations in Evanston, IL from December 1-3 by FirstRepair and the National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC).

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Second Annual National Symposium on Local Reparations will be convened in Evanston, IL from December 1-3 by FirstRepair and the National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC). At the Symposium, community stakeholders, elected officials and partners will engage in local reparations initiatives and announce support for HR-40 at a press conference the evening of December 2. HR-40 will establish a Commission to study and develop reparations proposals for African Americans. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, lead sponsor of HR-40 will participate in the Symposium and speak at the Press Conference.

WHAT: Press Conference of local reparations leaders in Support of HR-40
WHEN: Friday, December 2, 6:30 PM, the Orrington Hilton Hotel, 1710 Orrington Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201
WHO: Hosted by Robin Rue Simmons, Executive Director of FirstRepair and Dr. Ron Daniels, Convener, National African American Reparations Commission

Speakers Include:
-Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Lead Sponsor, HR-40, Houston, TX
-Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, Chicago, IL
-Daniel Bliss, Mayor, Evanston, IL
-Dr. Sheryl Davis, Executive Director, Human Rights Commission, San Francisco, CA
-Keith Williams, Reparations Working Group, Detroit, MI
-Kamm Howard, Executive Director, Reparations United, Chicago, IL

About National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC)

Established in April 2015, the National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC) is a group of distinguished professionals from across the country with outstanding accomplishments in the fields of law, medicine, journalism, academia, history, civil rights and social justice advocacy. They are united in a common commitment to fight for reparatory justice, compensation and restoration of African American communities that were plundered by the historical crimes of slavery, segregation and colonialism and that continue to be victimized by the legacies of slavery and American apartheid.

Convenor of the NAARC is Dr. Ron Daniels, veteran civil and human rights activist and Distinguished Lecturer Emeritus, York College, City University of New York. The Commission has devised a 10 Point Reparations Program to serve as a guide and frame of reference for the growing reparations movement in the U.S.

31-35 95th Street, East Elmhurst, NY 11369 ♦ 718.429.1415 ♦ info@ibw21.org ♦ www.ibw21.org

Shawn Mayberry
FirstRepair
(847) 563-8579
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Local Reparations Leaders to Announce Support for HR-40

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.