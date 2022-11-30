Local Reparations Leaders to Announce Support for HR-40
The National Symposium on Local Reparations in Evanston, IL from December 1-3 by FirstRepair and the National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC).EVANSTON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Second Annual National Symposium on Local Reparations will be convened in Evanston, IL from December 1-3 by FirstRepair and the National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC). At the Symposium, community stakeholders, elected officials and partners will engage in local reparations initiatives and announce support for HR-40 at a press conference the evening of December 2. HR-40 will establish a Commission to study and develop reparations proposals for African Americans. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, lead sponsor of HR-40 will participate in the Symposium and speak at the Press Conference.
WHAT: Press Conference of local reparations leaders in Support of HR-40
WHEN: Friday, December 2, 6:30 PM, the Orrington Hilton Hotel, 1710 Orrington Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201
WHO: Hosted by Robin Rue Simmons, Executive Director of FirstRepair and Dr. Ron Daniels, Convener, National African American Reparations Commission
Speakers Include:
-Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Lead Sponsor, HR-40, Houston, TX
-Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, Chicago, IL
-Daniel Bliss, Mayor, Evanston, IL
-Dr. Sheryl Davis, Executive Director, Human Rights Commission, San Francisco, CA
-Keith Williams, Reparations Working Group, Detroit, MI
-Kamm Howard, Executive Director, Reparations United, Chicago, IL
About National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC)
Established in April 2015, the National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC) is a group of distinguished professionals from across the country with outstanding accomplishments in the fields of law, medicine, journalism, academia, history, civil rights and social justice advocacy. They are united in a common commitment to fight for reparatory justice, compensation and restoration of African American communities that were plundered by the historical crimes of slavery, segregation and colonialism and that continue to be victimized by the legacies of slavery and American apartheid.
Convenor of the NAARC is Dr. Ron Daniels, veteran civil and human rights activist and Distinguished Lecturer Emeritus, York College, City University of New York. The Commission has devised a 10 Point Reparations Program to serve as a guide and frame of reference for the growing reparations movement in the U.S.
