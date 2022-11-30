Sight, Sound & Story Live Presents “Making it Work: From Editor to Director” on December 8th

Sight, Sound & Story: Live event series goes behind the scenes with the filmmakers of the critically acclaimed film “Emergency.”

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop’s “Sight, Sound & Story: Live” monthly online event series co-produced by Filmmaker U, continues on December 8th with “Emergency” Director Carey Williams & Editor Lam Nguyen, moderated by Filmmaker U’s Gordon Burkell.

Inside Episode XXIII: In filmmaking the relationship between Editor and Director is key to successful storytelling. Join Director Carey Williams and Editor Lam Nguyen as they discuss their work on the recent Sundance award-winning film "Emergency," currently streaming on Amazon Prime. They will discuss their creative approach to editing scenes, the collaborative relationship between director and editor, and the challenges of balancing tension and humor within the film. Award-winning Director Carey Williams and Editor Lam Nguyen will be joined by moderator Gordon Burkell who will discuss the film and show scenes from their extraordinary film "Emergency."

All attendees who register for this event will receive a link and password 30 minutes prior to the event. The event will be available at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on December 8th. This will gain free access for all attendees who register.

About Our Panelists:

Lam T. Nguyen is an award-winning editor based in Los Angeles with over 15 years of experience working on documentaries, shorts and features alongside award-winning directors and producers such as Timur Bekmambetov.

Most recently, Lam edited Amazon Studio’s "Emergency," directed by Carey Williams, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and screened at SXSW. The film won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at Sundance and was also nominated for the Grand Jury Prize.

Lam previously worked with Williams on his 2021 Sundance feature "R#J " - a modern retelling of Romeo and Juliet, produced by Interface films and Bekmambetov’s production company, Bazelevs Entertainment. The film premiered at 2021 Sundance and screened at SXSW. Lam’s work on the film earned him the SXSW Special Jury Adobe Editing Award.

His editing credits further include the Snapchat Original series "Dead of Night" and Magnolia Network's documentary "The Courage to Run" with Joanna and Chip Gaines.

Additional roles he held on past editing projects include co-producer of Rick Ramage’s musical film "Ichabod!" "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow"; and writing for the mountain climbing documentary "3 Peaks 3 Weeks," which won Best Adventure Film at the Boulder International Film Festival.

Lam’s breadth of work in film and documentary led him to being invited to the prestigious Sundance Directors Lab in 2022. Lam worked alongside filmmakers as they participated in roundtable discussions, presentations and one-on-one meetings, as well as rehearsing, shooting and editing a scene from their work-in-progress screenplays.



Hailed by Filmmaker Magazine as one of 2018's New Faces of Independent Film, Carey Williams is a director bringing a unique and visually striking cinematic eye to the exploration of the human condition. Williams' short film "Cherry Waves," won Best Short awards from HBO, NBC Shortcuts, San Diego Film Festival, as well as Best Narrative from Hollyshorts Film Festival. His first feature "R#J," a modern day retelling of Romeo and Juliet, premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and the feature version of his Sundance and SXSW Award winning short film "Emergency," is slated for summer 2022 release from Amazon Studios.



Gordon Burkell is an editor who has been in the industry for 15 years, editing predominantly documentaries. He is the founder of aotg.com, a site that shares and organizes new information and news for post professionals, recognized as one of the top sites for the film industry by MovieMaker Magazine. The site includes Aotg.tv, The Cutting Room Podcast, and mobile apps to keep post professionals up to date on current post news. Gordon currently teaches and hosts panels, events, and lectures at Ryerson University.