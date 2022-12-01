Project Max Announces the Release of its First Video Series with Former NBA Players and Members of the Advisory Board
Eddie Johnson, Eddy Curry, Michael Sweetney, Sedric Toney, and Theo Ratliff Discuss the Importance of Fighting Racism, Antisemitism, and Intolerance
As you listen to each story, you can hear the passion and commitment that each member has to combating racism, antisemitism, and intolerance... I believe the message is one of unity and partnership.”OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Max, a joint initiative of Maccabi World Union and Sighteer, which seeks to use sports to combat racism, antisemitism, and intolerance, announced the release of a series of videos featuring retired NBA players discussing why they joined the Advisory Board of Project Max and why fighting racism, antisemitism, and intolerance is so important. Project Max aims to build a movement whose goal is to fight racism, antisemitism, and intolerance through sports with advanced technology and the support of professional athletes. Project Max believes sports builds bridges among people and is the perfect vehicle to spread the values of inclusion and diversity.
The videos are meant to provide personal insight into the reasoning why professional athletes are joining Project Max and why combatting hate is so important to them. Eric Rubin, Executive Director of Project Max said, “ We are extremely grateful for the support of our Advisory Board members. As you listen to each story, you can hear the passion and commitment that each member has to combating racism, antisemitism, and intolerance.” He added, “our Advisory Board members wanted to send a positive message, as well as a condemnation, in response to the remarks by Kayne West and initial support by Kyrie Irving of a blatantly antisemitic film. I believe the message is one of unity and partnership. There is no place for hate in sports or the greater society.”
The videos can be found on Project Max’s YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/@ProjectMaxClub or on its website: www.projectmax.club. The first five former NBA Players to post videos are Eddie Johnson, Eddy Curry, Michael Sweetney, Sedric Toney, and Theo Ratliff. Eric Rubin is currently working to grow the Project Max community and has been reaching out to current and former professional athletes as well as professional and collegiate sports teams around the world. Project Max is excited to announce that these four former NBA players have agreed to serve on the Advisory Board of Project Max.
Eddie Johnson is a former professional basketball player who spent 17 seasons in the NBA. In 1989, Eddie was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award. He is currently the co-host of NBA Today on Sirius NBA Radio the NBA app and is also the TV analyst for the Phoenix Suns.
Eddy Curry is a former professional basketball player who played in the NBA for 11 years. Eddy was selected with the number 4 pick in the 2001 NBA draft by the Chicago Bulls. He played for the Bulls, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, and the Miami Heat where he was part of the Heat's 2012 championship team.
Michael Sweetney is a former professional basketball player who played in the NBA for the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls. He also played professionally for about 10 years in China, Latin and South America. Michael is currently an assistant coach of the Yeshiva University Men’s basketball team.
Sedric Toney is a former NBA player who spent about 9 years in the NBA playing for the Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, and Cleveland Cavaliers. Sedric has also been a color commentator for college basketball games on ESPN.
Theo Ratliff is a former professional basketball player who played in the NBA for 16 seasons. Theo was widely regarded as an excellent shot-blocker and led the league three times in blocks per game and was an All-Star in 2001. Since he retired, Theo has been actively involved in philanthropy and business ventures.
The Project Max Advisory Board also includes Arik Zeevi, Olympic Medalist (Judo) and Chairman of the 21st Maccabiah Games; Shay Doron, Former WNBA player; Gal Fridman, windsurfer, and Israel’s first Olympic Gold medalist, and Tamir Goodman, former professional basketball player and current entrepreneur, coach, consultant, and motivational speaker.
Eric Rubin assumed the role of Executive Director of Project Max earlier this year. "Eric is the ideal candidate to lead the Project Max initiative”, said Amir Gissin, the CEO of the Maccabi World Union. He added, “Eric is an experienced nonprofit executive who fiercely believes that we can use sports to build bridges and strong partnerships between communities that face various forms of intolerance. In particular, he realizes the shared history and discrimination faced by both the Jewish and African-American communities." Eran Reshef, the CEO and Co-Founder of Sighteer also added, “I have followed Eric’s work in the U.S., Israel, and the Gulf communities involving athletes and spreading the message of inclusion and coexistence. I look forward to working with him on creating a global movement in Project Max.”
Eric Rubin is an experienced nonprofit and financial services executive. He is currently the President and CEO of Uncommon Charitable Impact, a 501(c)(3) donor advised fund; the Executive Director of Together Vouch For Each Other U.S., an Arab-Israeli nonprofit organization; a Board Member of the Baltimore Zionist District; the President and Chairman of the Board of P3 Israel, a Texas based non-profit making people-to-people and community-to-community connections between the U.S. and Israel; and an Advisory Board member of The International Legal Forum which is fighting legal battles against terror, antisemitism, and de-legitimization of Israel. In addition, Eric serves on the advisory board of several Israeli start-ups. Eric helped create the 401(k) plan for the NBA/NBPA players and conducted the NBA/NBPA’s Financial Literacy Program for 3 years.
“It is an incredible honor to lead Project Max as we build a global community of athletes, teams, social media influencers, donors, non-profit organizations, and all those who want to combat racism, antisemitism, and intolerance in sports and social media,” said Eric. He added, “the rise of extremism and hate groups, especially on social media, requires us to create our own team of people committed to fighting the rise of these hateful ideologies. I am very grateful for the confidence Amir and Eran have placed in me.”
