These dynamic drone shots are changing the way one look at real estate properties

FPV racing drones are the new wow in real estate shooting

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Racing drones or FPV drones are the new and advanced shooting concept in India. In comparison to regular drones, FPV drone gives a very unique and dynamic visual as they can fly very fast and can pass through narrow spaces.

A leading real estate content creator company 'PixelDo' recently added FPV drones to their offerings and it has changed the way they shoot and create unique visuals for their real estate clients.

In a recent video, PixelDo shot a 115-acre township in a single take showcasing all the amenities their client's project has to offer. A single take 3-minute video is so well-timed that one won't believe it at the first glance.

Video Link : https://youtu.be/oIIad1fzk48

The video performed well and got 765K hits on their client's youtube channel.

Seeing the advantage of such a unique style of shooting, a leading mall chain roped in PixelDo for shooting one of their biggest malls in Navi Mumbai and the result is breathtaking.

Video Link : https://youtu.be/IKumeQ6vM7w

In a talk, a representative from PixelDo explained that Such dynamic visuals keep the viewer engaged with the content. This type of content is very helpful for resorts, big townships, malls, golf courses, factories, and school/college campuses.

