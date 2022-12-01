GCT Builds Up Its European Operational Presence by Appointing the new Country Manager in Slovakia and Czech Republic

GCT Builds Up Its Operational Presence in Slovakia and Czech Republic

We are pleased to have Monika on board. Her in-depth local experience, knowledge of the clinical trial industry and managerial skills will complement our growing team of seasoned executives.” — Dr. Eugene Selivra, CEO

Global Clinical Trials, LLC (“GCT”) is a premier contract research organization providing clinical services in the U.S., Europe, and Asia appoints Monika Sarmirova as its Country Manager for operations in Slovakia and Czech Republic.

As the company strengthened its experience in the region within the past several years, adding senior local team member to help oversee an increasing number of ongoing studies is the next step necessary to meet the demand without compromising quality. We are happy to welcome to the team the new country manager for operations in Slovakia and Czech Republic and to continue collectively create research that impacts patients and society.

Monika Sarmirova brings to GCT 13 years of experience working in pharmaceutical and biotech companies, as well as contract research organizations (CROs). Mrs. Sarmirova has experience with trials of pharmaceuticals and GMO medicinal products. Having worked at one of the global pharmaceutical companies recently, she headed countrywide pharmacovigilance team and was responsible for the GCP/GVP compliance.

“I am thrilled that Slovakia and Czechia are becoming even more attractive countries for clinical trials sponsored by companies from all over the globe. I hope that we will be able to work towards better patient care and new treatment options by delivering outstanding services for our clients”, said Monika.

Slovakia is one of the most developed health device and pharmaceutical markets in the Central - Eastern European region. Slovakia’s medical device manufacturing sector has a long history, particularly in the area of orthopedic and dental equipment. At present, Slovak companies largely produce single-use medical equipment. Domestic medical device production is estimated to be in excess of $300 million.

As for Czech Republic, the pharmaceutical industry there is one of the key manufacturing sectors with around 2,5 billion worth of government funds over the past ten years. The Czech Republic has a solid clinical research infrastructure and a supportive regulatory environment with over 250 hospitals (including university hospitals), 100 clinics and other healthcare institutions, both public and private. The Czech universal healthcare system is favorable to patient enrolment in clinical trials in every possible way.

GCT is conducting clinical trials in both countries since 2016. This expansion allows company bringing on new studies, staff, to further connect with the local KOLs and experienced hospitals, and eventually access and include more patient into our studies.

About GCT

Founded in 2001 by Jeffery Apter, MD and Eugene Selivra, MD, GCT is a premium contract-research organization (“CRO”) supporting Phase I-IV clinical studies and post-marketing activities for international and local Big Pharma, small and medium-sized biotech enterprises, groups and funds, as well as large universities and institutions. We guarantee a tailored approach for every project and provide our clients with both standalone services as a functional service provider (FSP) and excellent full-service support during study start-up, active project phase and study close-out. We stay fully compliant with the latest GCP, EMA and FDA guidelines, and local regulations.