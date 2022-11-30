The Egg Carton Store to Exhibit at the Annual American Pastured Poultry Conference for Egg Producers & Homesteaders
Debuting their new hybrid carton created in partnership with farm directory Local Hens, TECS hopes to help small scale producers reach more customers.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Please join us at the APPPA conference from January 19 – 21 in Dallas, Texas.
The Egg Carton Store to Exhibit at the Annual American Pastured Poultry Conference for Producers, Homesteaders, & Marketers. Please join us at the 2022 APPPA Conference from January 19 – 21 in Dallas, Texas. The Egg Carton Store will be showcasing their collection of egg packaging & marketing solutions. This includes information on custom egg cartons, wholesale pricing, custom labels, our Local Hens farm directory partnership, and more. New to our product line up this year and the only of its kind available to small-scale producers is the Local Hens hybrid egg carton, which was designed to help local & family farms compete on the shelf with bold colors, professional graphics, and a custom QR code that helps customers find you online.
About The Egg Carton Store
The Egg Carton Store® is a family business with a long history in the world of egg packaging, marketing and branding. With more than 40 years of first-hand experience working with farms, grocery stores, branding, marketing and most importantly -- egg packaging, we can help you find the products you need, and offer quality advice and recommendations. For more information please visit https://eggcartonstore.com/ .
Camryn Barnhart
The Egg Carton Store / Local Hens
+1 253-509-0458
customerservice@eggcartonstore.com